Fox11online.com
Green Bay Botanical Garden to kick off annual light display this weekend
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- More than 325,000 lights will be alight Friday night, forming unique, nature-inspired light displays. The Green Bay Botanical Garden is kicking off its annual light show Friday night. Buy your tickets in advance online. The garden will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. this...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski area bonfire victim is making progress on this Thanksgiving Day
(WLUK) -- One of the most severely burned victims in a Shawano County bonfire explosion six weeks ago is sharing the progress he is making this Thanksgiving. Brandon Brzeczkowski's family has been sharing updates with us throughout his recovery. He is one of about 60 people who were at the bonfire that left many in attendance with burns after a partially filled drum of diesel fuel was rolled into the fire, causing it to explode.
Fox11online.com
New highway interchange in Fond du Lac County to open Thanksgiving morning
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new interchange will be opening in Fond du Lac County just in time for holiday traffic. The new Wisconsin State Highway 23 and County Road UU interchange will be opening Thursday morning. The interchange is part of a larger project to expand Highway...
Fox11online.com
Titletown slides into winter with opening of Ariens Hill
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- With the Ariens Hill now officially open, Titletown is fully sliding into the winter season. Titletown opened the 46-foot tubing hill at 10 a.m. Friday with the beginning of its Winter Jubilee Warm Up. This year's opening date marks the earliest the Ariens Hill has opened for...
Fox11online.com
SKYFOX ventures through the Village of Lena
LENA (WLUK) -- For the first snowy SKYFOX adventure of the season, our little drone went on over to the Village of Lena. The Oconto County village is located about 30 minutes north of Green Bay. The village has grown since its beginning days when it was known as Maple...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin kicks off Thanksgiving with Turkey Trot
APPLETON (WLUK) -- This year marks the 15th annual Festival Foods Turkey Trot. More than 31, 000 people will get in a morning jog across the state Thursday in a variety of communities including Appleton, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, Manitowoc, and Oshkosh. It's the chance for people to move...
Fox11online.com
Gallagher's Pizza offers "Live like Nelson Thanksgiving meal"
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay restaurant is providing a hot meal to those in need this Thanksgiving. However it isn’t the traditional turkey and stuffing. The smell of pizza and pumpkin pie fill the air at Gallagher's Pizza on West Mason Street. "Gallagher's is all about giving,...
Fox11online.com
Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity reports recent thefts
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity reports it has been a victim of two recent thefts. According to a post on its Facebook page, someone took a large object from the Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity ReStore’s metals recycling bin, which the organization would “typically receive considerable revenue” from.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
Fox11online.com
Thompson Center on Lourdes reopens 3 months after fire
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fox Cities senior center is back in its old home, after an August fire forced it to move. With a fresh coat of paint, new floors and restored items, the Thompson Center on Lourdes is finally celebrating being "home." "It's beautiful; it really is," said Corinne...
Fox11online.com
Deer Hunt 2022: Oconto County storm damage impacts deer habitat
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As Deer Hunt 2022 heads into its final weekend, many hunters are seeing signs of success. Across the Northwoods, reminders are still fresh from the storm that raced through the area in July of 2019. It was a storm many say they will never forget. Chequamegon-Nicolet...
Fox11online.com
21-year-old man accidentally fires gun, shoots himself in Fox River Mall parking lot
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man was unloading...
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac area man dies after crashing into tree
TRENTON (WLUK) -- A 21-year-old Fond du Lac area man died in a crash in Dodge County. Just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a Dodge County deputy tried to stop a speeding car on County Highway C near U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Trenton but it continued to drive away.
Fox11online.com
North Pole Christmas Village opens for 17th year
CHILTON (WLUK) -- People from all over the world visit a Chilton display when it opens every year in November. For many, including its founder, the free entry during the holidays means more than just a fun display. “Every year, it's just never a question in my mind," North Pole...
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna's Starlite Club announces closing date, farewell party
KAUKAUANA (WLUK) -- After serving the Kaukauna community for 50 years, a supper club and banquet hall has announced its last day of business. The Starlite Club's closing date will be Dec. 19. Before it closes its doors, it will have a Farewell Party on Dec. 17 to mark its...
Fox11online.com
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal
(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
Fox11online.com
College Avenue filled with wonder by Appleton's 51st annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Even after 51 years of the Appleton Christmas parade, tens of thousands continue to line up on college avenue to share excitement for the holidays. “It’s always exciting," Tommy Powers said, "It never disappoints. Never”. Some parade goers arrived several hours early to get a front...
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley grocery stores well stocked for holiday shoppers despite supply chain issues
APPLETON (WLUK) -- People around Wisconsin are stocking up on Thanksgiving food just before the big day. The day before Thanksgiving is often seen as one of the busiest grocery shopping days of the year. "You're probably going to see the grocery store being a busy place," Wisconsin Grocers Association...
Fox11online.com
Police stress dangers of 'Blackout Wednesday' after fatal OWI crash on I-41
LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Wednesday marks Thanksgiving Eve, also known as "Blackout Wednesday" or "Drinksgiving." It comes days after a single vehicle OWI crash in Appleton caused multiple other crashes, including fatalities. Fox Valley Metro Police say they had five OWIs over the weekend. "As we saw from Sunday,...
