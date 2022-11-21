ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving

A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin' in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
WEYMOUTH, MA
nj1015.com

NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before

WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
HINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

NJ Man Dead, 16 Hurt In Massachusetts Apple Store Crash

A 65-year-old man from New Jersey was killed and 16 were injured when a car crashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts, authorities confirmed. Kevin Bradley was among multiple people pinned against walls and shaken up in the Hingham incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz and Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.
HINGHAM, MA
NECN

Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman's drink, raping her in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman's drink when she was distracted.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store

HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
HINGHAM, MA

