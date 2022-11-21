Read full article on original website
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
fallriverreporter.com
Missing WBZ traffic reporter found deceased on Thanksgiving
A WBZ traffic reporter that had disappeared, has been found dead according to his longtime girlfriend. 53-year-old Michael King left home Tuesday at approximately 11:00 a.m. to go to Dunkin’ in Weymouth. King was supposed to have come home and headed to work as always, but that is the...
nj1015.com
NJ man killed at Mass. Apple Store had gotten engaged day before
WAYNE — The New Jersey man killed by an SUV that smashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts had just got engaged the day before, friends told NBC Boston. Kevin Bradley, 65, was working outside the store at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Monday morning when an SUV came at the store.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
NJ man killed when SUV crashes into crowded Apple Store near Boston
A New Jersey man was killed Monday morning when an SUV crashed through the front window of an Apple Store near Boston. The SUV went through the plate glass window at the store located at the Derby Shops shopping area in Hingham, Massachusetts, around 10:45 a.m. The crash severely injured...
NJ Man Dead, 16 Hurt In Massachusetts Apple Store Crash
A 65-year-old man from New Jersey was killed and 16 were injured when a car crashed into an Apple Store in Massachusetts, authorities confirmed. Kevin Bradley was among multiple people pinned against walls and shaken up in the Hingham incident around 10:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz and Hingham Fire Chief Steve Murphy said.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Eerie evidence left behind in the disappearance of Taunton's Ralph Robbins
(WJAR) — Vicki Davis was just a teenager when her father, Ralph Robbins, vanished from Taunton. “He was fun, funny,” Davis said. “I never in the 15 years that I had him can say that I’ve seen him upset or mad, he was just a really good time.”
NECN
Police Seek to ID Woman Who Flipped Over Tables, Bit Employee at Boston Restaurant
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who allegedly flipped over tables and bit an employee at a Boston restaurant on Sunday night. Boston police said they received a call around 6 p.m. Sunday for a woman at Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant located at 491 Blue Hill Avenue who had become irate. The woman had reportedly flipped over tables and caused damage to the lower half of the restaurant's glass front door. She also bit a male employee on his arm when he attempted to keep her from entering the kitchen area.
whdh.com
Police chase of stolen car in Brockton leads to crash, flipping over a car and woman inside
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase in Brockton came to a crashing halt in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Brockton law enforcement chased three juvenile occupants of a stolen car on foot after they crashed into a woman’s sedan on Hovendon Street, flipping it over with her inside.
Turnto10.com
Providence Board of Licenses says Cadillac Lounge can reopen, with conditions
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Providence Board of Licenses said Wednesday that Cadillac Lounge can reopen, but under certain conditions. The strip club has been shut down since the weekend, when a Fall River man was stabbed to death in an adjoining parking lot. The board said Cadillac Lounge...
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
whdh.com
Rhode Island man accused of drugging woman’s drink, raping her in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - An NBA skills trainer from Rhode Island was arraigned Monday on rape and drugging charges stemming from a Boston criminal investigation. Prosecutors say video surveillance shows Robert McClanaghan putting his hand in his pants pocket and slipping something into a woman’s drink when she was distracted.
Man, 81, killed, woman, 61, injured in head-on collision in NJ
An 81-year-old man was killed and a woman was wounded in a head-on crash in New Jersey on Tuesday afternoon, according to authorities.
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
WCVB
Driver arrested after worker dies when SUV crashes into Hingham, Massachusetts, Apple store
HINGHAM, Mass. — A driver was arrested Monday night after a man died and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple store at the Hingham Derby Street Shops. The 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the store at about 10:45 a.m., smashing through the glass, which struck multiple people, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said at a news conference.
NECN
Medical Staff Treating ‘Serious Head Trauma,' ‘Mangled Limbs' After SUV Crashes Into Hingham Apple Store
Medical staff at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, Massachusetts are treating 17 patients after an SUV crashed through the window of an Apple Store in Hingham, some of whom have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries. First responders said the SUV smashed through a plate glass window at the Derby Street Shops...
WCVB
How did Hingham Apple store crash happen? Prosecutors describe what suspect told them
Bradley Rein was arrested hours after his 2019 Toyota 4Runner barreled into the Hingham, Massachusetts Apple store. Prosecutors detailed in court Tuesday what he told authorities hours after the fatal crash that left 20 others hurt.
fallriverreporter.com
Crews respond to fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts.
Crews responded to a fiery crash early on Thanksgiving morning in southeastern Massachusetts. According to the Lakeville Fire Department, a call came in just before 2:00 a.m. for a car off the road into a tree on Highland Road. The driver was able to self-extricate from the vehicle prior to...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
