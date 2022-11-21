Read full article on original website
Related
Albany's mayor, County Commission chairman make cases for distribution of LOST dollars
ALBANY — As was the case a couple of months ago, the lines are drawn between the city of Albany and Dougherty County on the split of sales tax dollars between the two governments. This time it’s the local-option sales tax that is the source of controversy. Eventually, the...
Albany State fall commencement set for Dec. 10
ALBANY — Albany State University will honor more than 760 graduates at the university’s fall commencement ceremony at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, at the Albany Civic Center, ASU officials announced. Doors at the civic center will open at 9 a.m. The processional will begin at 10 a.m.
Albany Herald
Albany adoptable pets - week of November 23
Several animals in Albany are looking for their forever homes. In order to adopt from the Albany Humane Society, interested persons must submit and have their applications approved. Hours of operation: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday Friday 10 am - 5:40 pm, Wednesday, 10 am - 2 pm, Saturday 10 am -...
Albany Herald
EDC Director Jana Dyke has quietly made a significant impact
ALBANY — Jana Dyke’s heard the question often enough. And even though it is pretty much baseless — a case of comparing apples and washing machines — the question persists. Georgia, the No. 1 state in which to do business for nine years running, is announcing...
wfxl.com
Dougherty County commissioners deny church proposal
Dougherty County Commissioners were faced with opposition from residents today for a proposal of a church with a cemetery. The church was projected to be built on Nelms Road near a neighborhood and highway intersection. President of Putney Neighborhood watch Billy Williams says the cemetery could affect the water of...
WALB 10
Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop this Christmas
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking for something fun to do with the family or your besties this holiday season?. Downtown Albany has some new and exciting places to shop, and get great food. And don’t forget the Thronateeska Heritage Center. While the kids are out of school, take a break from the holiday rush and head to Downtown Albany.
WALB 10
New traffic speed cameras installed in Sumter Co.
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Sumter County now has two new traffic cameras on one of the county’s busiest roads. The goal of the cameras is to ensure driver safety at a high-traffic area at an intersection on Highway 27 East. Law enforcement has issued zero citations so far. This...
City of Albany considers historic housing project near medical training development
ALBANY — A proposal for a possible housing development in a historic district near Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital could be a reversal of back to the future into forward to the past. One idea that has caught the attention of Ward IV Albany City Commissioner Chad Warbington is a...
Salvation Army brings Chicago couple to minister in Albany
ALBANY — Just like the military, the Salvation Army has ranks and uniforms, and as is the case for those in the armed forces, soldiers in the organization can expect to be transferred multiple times over the course of a career. For Chris and Tasha Thomas, both Salvation Army...
Some Thomasville City services closed for Thanksgiving
In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, some Thomasville City services will be affected, according to the City of Thomasville.
wfxl.com
One injured after shooting at Albany gas station
A man is recovering after being shot twice at an Albany gas station Wednesday night. Albany police say that two men got into an argument at Homerun Foods, on Dawson Road, around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the argument escalated resulting in one of the men being shot in the...
WALB 10
Investigation underway after Albany man shot to death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after an Albany man was found shot to death Wednesday morning, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The shooting incident happened in the 800 block of 7th Avenue shortly after midnight. The victim, later identified as Larry Calloway, 39, was found...
WALB 10
Man found dead at Lee Co. home
APD: Victim shot in the leg at an Albany gas station. The GBI said the investigation started into online activity and the “possible online possession of child sexual abuse material.”. Last minute shoppers take the stores in Tifton. Updated: 7 hours ago. Last-minute holiday shopping is here for many.
WALB 10
Update: Car found in Smithville carjacking; suspects still wanted
SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently looking for two suspects who may be “armed and dangerous” after robbing and carjacking a victim at gunpoint, according to the Smithville Police Department (SPD). The incident happened on Tuesday around 7:20 p.m. at the Dollar General on Church Street. The...
WALB 10
Widespread rain for the holiday period
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - HAPPY THANKSGIVING #SGA! Cloudy with a few sprinkles and pleasantly warm for the holiday. Tonight, clouds hold as rain becomes likely after midnight. Early morning Black Friday shoppers should grab the raingear before heading out. Look for widespread rain through the afternoon then gradually end early evening. Briefly dry Saturday as the next storm system slowly moves east. A few showers Saturday evening become widespread around midnight into Sunday morning. Latest forecast models show rain moving out by midday followed by rapid clearing for afternoon sunshine.
WALB 10
3 arrested after Albany man held at gunpoint
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man was held at gunpoint and three people were arrested in connection to the incident, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 500 block of Flint Avenue. The victim told police that he invited...
'Don't Let Us Down:' Albany area children's choir to update 1992 song performed at U.S. Capitol
ALBANY — Henry Thomas says he is hoping for another jolt of the lightning that struck three decades ago, when the voices of Albany-area youths were heard in Washington, D.C., and across the nation. In 1992, a group of children who performed the song “America Don’t Let Us Down,...
WALB 10
APD: 1 person shot in the leg in Tuesday night shooting
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person is injured after being shot at the 2700 block of Pointe North Boulevard, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Police said after an altercation, the 26-year-old victim entered Homerun Foods. The store clerks saw that the victim...
One Albany woman shot, another arrested for burglary
ALBANY — An Albany woman who argued with a man for leaving a gun unattended in her home with children present was shot by the gun, and another female was arrested for taking clothes that did not belong to her out of a hotel room, according to releases sent to media by the Albany Police Department.
City of Albany announced holiday garbage pickup schedule
ALBANY — The city of Albany has released its plan for garbage pickup during the week of Thanksgiving. Garbage will be picked up according to regular schedule Monday-Wednesday. There will be no garbage pickup on Thanksgiving Day, and Thursday pickup will move to Friday. Friday’s scheduled pickup will be carries out on Saturday.
Comments / 1