ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - HAPPY THANKSGIVING #SGA! Cloudy with a few sprinkles and pleasantly warm for the holiday. Tonight, clouds hold as rain becomes likely after midnight. Early morning Black Friday shoppers should grab the raingear before heading out. Look for widespread rain through the afternoon then gradually end early evening. Briefly dry Saturday as the next storm system slowly moves east. A few showers Saturday evening become widespread around midnight into Sunday morning. Latest forecast models show rain moving out by midday followed by rapid clearing for afternoon sunshine.

ALBANY, GA ・ 19 HOURS AGO