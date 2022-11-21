Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Management of Relapsing Ulcerative Colitis
David P. Hudesman, MD: For managing patients with chronic ulcerative colitis, we start with induction therapy, meaning we put them into remission. Having them feel better is crucial, and eventually feeling perfect or in remission is the goal. Then, maintenance therapy is keeping them that way. When we are talking about the induction part, it’s picking the right therapy for the right patient. We want to make sure that they are not only feeling better, but their biomarkers are good; something like a C-reactive protein or a fecal calprotectin, is moving in the right direction. Eventually, when we repeat a colonoscopy, and in ulcerative colitis, I repeat colonoscopy about 6 months later to look inside and make sure they are healed. For the maintenance part of therapy, the key is that in the past, patients were feeling better, they were doing well, and they’d come back to see me when there is an issue. I think as we know now for many of our therapies, patients can lose response or potentially lose response over time. The key is, once somebody is in remission or has a great response, we want to monitor them to make sure they are continuing to feel that way and prevent them from all of a sudden popping into our office with a flare-up.
Ted Rosen, MD: Seborrheic Dermatitis, Tinea Versicolor, Other Conditions Resembling Vitiligo
An interview with Dr. Rosen regarding his SDPA 2022 presentation on dermatologic conditions with white spots that are often misdiagnosed as vitiligo. In his HCPLive interview on his SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference presentation, Ted Rosen, MD, spoke about common conditions that can resemble vitiligo, as well as what areas of research he believes should be further explored.
Mean Length of Preclinical Detectable Phase for Open-Angle Glaucoma Estimated at 10 Years
The mean PCDP was estimated by 2 different methods to be 10.7 years and 10.1 years for open-angle glaucoma. The mean preclinical detectable phase (PCDP) for open-angle glaucoma was estimated to be approximately 10 years according to two distinct methods of analysis, with the findings ultimately suggesting a reasonable screening interval of 5 years.
Drink Water On An Empty Stomach Immediately After Waking Up!
Water is essential for the optimal functioning of our body, so the practice of drinking it on an empty stomach in the morning has been found to provide countless health benefits. Water is a crucial component of the body and plays a vital role in maintaining nearly all major organ...
Compared With Other Treatments for Sleep Disorders, Benzodiazepines Increase Risk of Overdose
A cohort study aimed to examine the risk of overdose when treating patients with benzodiazepines compared with alternative therapies for sleep disorders, specifically in young people. Rates of subpar sleep increased by half, or more, among adolescents from 1991-2019, and these disruptions are associated with a number of health consequences....
Infectious Mononucleosis Increases the Risk of NAFLD
The incidence of NAFLD was 263.9 cases per 100,000 person-years in the infectious mononucleosis group, compared to 164.5 cases per 100,000 person-years in individuals without it. A diagnosis of infectious mononucleosis may increase the risk of developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), according to new research. A team, led by...
Ruxolitinib Cream Improves Atopic Dermatitis Pain, Anxiety and Depression Over 52 Weeks
New long-term phase 3 data show adults and adolescents both improved measures of quality of life when treated with either of 2 doses of ruxolitinib cream. Topical JAK inhibitor ruxolitinib cream was associated with substantial improvements in patients’ skin-related quality of life, pain symptoms, and mental health and wellbeing across both adolescents and adults with atopic dermatitis.
HBsAg-Positive Status, Excessive Gestational Weight Gain Risk Factors for Gestational Diabetes Mellitus
HBsAg-positive women with adequate gestational weight again among pre-pregnancy normal-weight women had a higher risk of gestational diabetes mellitus than HBs-Ag-negative women. Pregnant women who are positive for hepatitis B surface antigen are at an increased risk of gestational diabetes mellitus, according to new research. A team, led by Wanchang...
Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD: Interview on Common Skin of Color Dermatoses
An interview on the SDPA 2022 presentation of Dr. Woolery-Lloyd in which she discusses dermatoses affecting patients of color. During her interview with HCPLive about presentation at the SDPA 20th Annual Fall Dermatology Conference, Heather Woolery-Lloyd, MD, FAAD, spoke on dermatoses that commonly affect patients of color. Woolery-Lloyd is a...
EDS-PLU Studies for Treatment of Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Let's look now and dig deeper into a couple of those studies that have been done for EDS-FLU delivery. We'll talk about the 2 phase 3 studies, Navigate 1 and Navigate 2. Dareen, if you wouldn't mind introducing the study design and study endpoints, and then Drew can tell us the outcomes of the studies.
FDA Approves First Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B
The BLA was supported by positive data from 54 patients with hemophilia B in the pivotal phase 3 HOPE-B trial. This article was originally published on CGTLive. The gene therapy etranacogene dezaparvovec (EtranaDez), now marketed as Hemgenix, has been approved by the FDA for treating adults with hemophilia B who currently use Factor IX prophylaxis therapy, have current or historical life-threatening hemorrhage, or have repeated, serious spontaneous bleeding episodes.
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors
Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo
Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
Choosing Between Different ADHD Formulations
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, you talked about nonstimulants. I want to bring it back to the patients. Thank goodness we have choices. Andrew Cutler, MD: Absolutely. Theresa Cerulli, MD: When I started in this field 20 years ago, we didn’t have much to offer. The evolution has been incredible. These aren’t me-too drugs. They’re different designs in a way that it feels different to the patients. I mentioned my daughter earlier. When we started, she couldn’t tolerate the stimulants that existed. She was young—early in elementary school. Thankfully, we had a nonstimulant option. It wasn’t great. When she hit middle school, it wasn’t quite doing the job on the efficacy side. She had to take a break because she couldn’t tolerate stimulants. Lo and behold, we have some newer formulations. Now she’s a senior in high school, and she’s finally able to take a stimulant.
Use of Steroid Eluting Stents in Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Anju Peters, MD: Dareen, this is for you. You do a lot of clinical trials. How do use clinical trials for patients, who for example, have stopped responding to their current treatment? Do you offer them other clinical trials?. Dareen Siri, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI: My answer transitions to some of...
FDA Grants Fast Track Status for LB1148
The treatment is a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor that acts to neutralize digestive enzymes, can possibly reduce abdominal adhesions and accelerate the return of bowel function following gastrointestinal surgery. A new treatment for the accelerated return of bowel function after gastrointestinal surgery has been granted Fast Track Designation by the...
Pegcetacoplan Associated with Inhibition of Photoreceptor Loss and Thinning in GA
The post-hoc analysis suggests reliable quantification of photoreceptor loss is an essential tool to evaluate therapeutic efficacy in slowing GA progression. New findings suggest the distinct quantification of photoreceptor loss using deep learning–based algorithms may offer an essential tool to evaluate therapeutic efficacy in slowing disease progression of geographic atrophy (GA).
