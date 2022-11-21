Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-NOVEMBER 25, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Lions today. Grand Forks Recycling pick-up for Friday’s customers will be picked up on Saturday, November 26. Items must be placed out for pick-up by 7:00 a.m. on your designated day. The Golden Link Senior Center, Polk County...
CROOKSTON AREA CHAMBER AMBASSADORS CONGRATULATE AUTHENTIC MEXICAN RESTAURANT EL GORDITO
The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered to recognize and congratulate a very exceptional business in the Crookston community, El Gordito, an authentic Mexican restaurant. Julia Mejia, co-owner, greeted the ambassadors with a smile, and a very important question, “hard shell or soft shell?” Following the photo for the news release, she got down to what she does best, delivering delicious dishes.
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
SPORTS FEEVER – November 24, 2022
SPORTS FEEVER – Written by Chris Fee (chrisjfee@yahoo.com) Happy Thanksgiving from all of us at KROX! I hope you enjoy time with family and/or friends. I am thankful for the following things. My wife Tiffany. She is the rock of our family. She is a great mom, great wife,...
NORTHERN LIGHTS MINISTRY COLLABORATIVE CELEBRATE THE ORDINATION FOR RUTH SANDERS FOR FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, a joyous celebration of ordination for Ruth Sanders was held at First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, MN. The joy was shared by not just one church but three churches who have joined together to form the Northern Lights Ministry Collaborative. In 2015, Trinity Lutheran Church...
Jeffery Hegg – Obit
Jeffery S. Hegg, 65, Fertile, MN, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his residence. Jeffery Scott Hegg was born on December 23, 1956, to Harvey and Lorraine (Bennen) Hegg in Crookston, MN. Jeff graduated from Fertile Beltrami High School in 1975. Jeff was a selfless man, always willing...
