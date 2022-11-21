The Crookston Area Chamber Ambassadors gathered to recognize and congratulate a very exceptional business in the Crookston community, El Gordito, an authentic Mexican restaurant. Julia Mejia, co-owner, greeted the ambassadors with a smile, and a very important question, “hard shell or soft shell?” Following the photo for the news release, she got down to what she does best, delivering delicious dishes.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO