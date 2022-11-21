D and R are doing nothing but trying to Fine you for everything they can They accuse you of a crime before they even look at your license
The cost of licensing and the regulations, Time spent , and the work put into it. no longer makes it worth the effort. If you own enough private land to get a doe permit then it might be worth the time. Otherwise now a days it's a gamble. waste money on the chance you might get something that in the end you might save a few dollars, just ain't worth it anymore.
One of the biggest reasons is the DNR do nothing but harass go out to your stands after you travel 250 miles to hunt and ruin your hunt you can't bait you need bait up North to bring the deer to you
