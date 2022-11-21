Read full article on original website
Section III high school state sports schedule, scoreboard for Nov. 25
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 25. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
Playoff race showdowns, with previews and picks for Ohio State-Michigan and USC-Notre Dame: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this edition of The College Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are looking at the two most important games in the College Football Playoff race: Ohio State-Michigan and Notre-Dame USC. First, they whittle down the field of playoff contenders to seven, and discuss which...
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team
Meet the 2022 All-CNY girls tennis team. This year’s team is comprised of 12 players chosen by Section III coaches. We have four finalists for MVP: Mona Farah and Tara Pollock, Jamesville-DeWitt; Amitees Fazeli, Manlius Pebble Hill; and Giselle Vlassis, Christian Brothers Academy. The winners will be announced at...
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
2022 Section III boys cross country league all-stars announced
The 2022 Section III boys cross country league all-stars have been announced. Runners are chosen by Section III coaches.
Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class B, C, D
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Section III boys basketball season tips off soon. Here’s what to know about Class B, C and D this season. >> Section III boys basketball 2022-23: Team previews, top players for Class AA, A.
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
The 5 best, most important rivalries of the playoff era: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Rivalries have expanded and intensified for some teams in the College Football Playoff era. For others, rivalries have maybe faded a bit with the nationalization of the sport. Over the last nine seasons, since the advent of the playoff in 2014, what have been the best,...
