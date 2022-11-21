ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Washington

Thanksgiving Baby Born Along I-270 in Maryland

A Thanksgiving baby was born along Interstate 270 in Maryland not long after midnight Thursday morning. “So, I went from having one passenger to two screaming passengers,” said Brandon Fischer of Georgetown, Maryland. “It was the wildest thing.”. He and his wife, Tiffany, will remember the day because...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Neighbors rocked by Pigtown rowhome explosion keep victims in their thoughts

A fence was installed around the explosion site Pigtown and heavy equipment was brought in to clear the debris. A 70-year-old Marine veteran risked his own life Tuesday afternoon while answering pleas for help after a rowhome exploded in Pigtown. Two days later, neighbors told 11 News they're traumatized from the incident.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope.  Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.     More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore.  "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information.   Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk

BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters

FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Pet Of The Week – Floki

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Floki is almost 2 years old. He is a busy body that is always on the go, go, go! He has never lived with other animals, but his previous owner stated he is playful when meeting new dogs. Floki will chase small animals, like chickens,...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
Wbaltv.com

First in-person Bea Gaddy Thanksgiving Dinner held since pandemic started

Just as much as Thanksgiving is about the dinner and time with family, many use the holiday as the opportunity to give back. The Bea Gaddy Family Center fed thousands of people at its 41st annual Thanksgiving dinner in honor of Gaddy, who was known as the Mother Teresa of Baltimore. For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, people could go inside, sit down and enjoy their Thanksgiving meal with others as part of a tradition that's so cherished and so needed in Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

'Brothersgiving' delivers Thanksgiving meals to dozens of families in need

ODENTON, Md. — Four young friends, who call themselves brothers, are collecting food for complete Thanksgiving dinners that they'll hand out to 55 Maryland families. "Brothersgiving" is making Thanksgiving possible for many families in Anne Arundel County. The idea came to fruition in 2018 when the four graduates of Meade High School came up with an idea to give back.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day

GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
GREENBELT, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Eat, Drink, and be Crabby!

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Legendary Faidley Seafood is gearing up for the holiday rush. Serving and shipping its famous crab cakes and other seafood favorites this holiday season. Fourth Generation Owner Dayme Hahn joins us with their secret recipe.
BALTIMORE, MD

