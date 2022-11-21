Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
Michelle Wie West Defends LPGA Tour After Sponsor Event No-Show
The American has explained the absence of LPGA Tour players at a CME Group dinner must have been a misunderstanding
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Golf.com
Price of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red shirt from post-scandal Masters skyrockets at auction
Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction at a regular clip, and these pieces of golf history often demand huge final bids. But one Tiger item currently open for bids is unlike any that’s hit the auction block before, and it could fetch a final price unlike any other, too.
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson no longer involved with The Match, producer says
The Match is headed home for the holidays, but one founding member won’t be there to celebrate. According to longtime friend and Match executive producer Bryan Zuriff, Phil Mickelson is no longer involved with the made-for-TV event. “I love Phil and he’s been an incredible part of this. But...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods wins $15 million as PGA Tour REVEALS all the official PIP payouts!
The PGA Tour has confirmed the official results of the 2022 Player Impact Program and as Rory McIlroy revealed the other day, Tiger Woods has won it for a second consecutive season despite only playing nine competitive rounds this year. Woods pockets a whopping $15 million for topping the PIP...
Golf Digest
Adam Scott is changing up more than his caddie to be ready for the 2023 season
BRISBANE, Australia — Adam Scott knows he will have to make a number of adjustments over the coming days, weeks and months as the Australian gears up for a new-look, condensed PGA Tour schedule in 2023. This week's Australian PGA Championship, where the former World No. 1 is playing,...
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour star Justin Thomas warns Max Homa to stay away from Bones
It looks like the PGA Tour's 2023 PIP race is already on as Justin Thomas has jokingly warned new dad Max Homa to keep his hands off his legendary caddie Jim "Bones" Mackay. Homa recently took part in a PGA Tour video with Phil Mickelson's former looper, promoting the tour's official cloud cover.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
Tiger Woods atop PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again
Tiger Woods has claimed the top bonus in the PGA Tour's Player Impact Program yet again, despite playing only nine rounds in three major championships this past season.
CBS Sports
2022 PGA Tour fall swing winners, losers: Rory McIlroy commands spotlight, Scottie Scheffler struggles
The final swing season of the PGA Tour is complete following the 2022 RSM Classic. Along with the conclusion of the fall swing comes a number of players who thrived and a list of player who ... well, didn't. While there are still competitive reps in the upcoming weeks on the DP World Tour, at the Hero World Challenge, QBE Shootout, The Match VII and PNC Championship, a bow has been put on the PGA Tour slate for the 2022 calendar year before play resumes at the Tournament of Champions in January.
GolfWRX
PGA Tour reveals full list of winners from 2021-22 season’s Player Impact Program
The results of the 2021-2022 PGA TOUR season’s Player Impact Program have been revealed. The total prize pool for the PIP has been increased from $40 million last season to $100 million and is now spread out between 20 players instead of 10. However, the PIP now offers more than just financial incentive. The top 20 players in this year’s PIP standings will be invited to the 12 “elevated events” on the 2023 calendar.
Team Europe adds Nicolas Colsaerts as Ryder Cup vice captain
Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium will serve as the third vice captain for the European team in the 2023 Ryder Cup.
LPGA player Caroline Masson and Jason McDede, who caddies for Nelly Korda, announce they’re expecting first child this spring
NAPLES, Fla. — Caroline Masson wrapped up her 10th season on the LPGA with two big life moments on the horizon. She and fiancé Jason McDede are set to get married this week in Melbourne, Florida, followed by a honeymoon cruise with all the family to the Cayman Islands and Jamaica. McDede, Nelly Korda’s longtime caddie, first asked Masson on a date at the 2013 Women’s British Open at St. Andrews. They met up on the iconic 18th hole at the Old Course and then went to dinner.
'It Hurts' - Paul McGinley Fed Up With Critics Of DP World Tour's Strategic Alliance
DP World Tour member Paul McGinley says criticism of their alliance with the PGA Tour is undeserved
GolfWRX
Morning 9: PIP winners I Player changes LIV tune I Augusta National changes
For comments: [email protected]. On Twitter: @benalberstadt. Good Wednesday morning, golf fans, and a Happy Thanksgiving to you all. Eat, drink, be merry, and please, count a few blessings tomorrow! We’re grateful to put this little roundup together for you weekday mornings and truly appreciate your readership. 1. Your...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Augusta National lengthens iconic No. 13 hole with big change ahead for golfers at 2023 Masters
One of the loneliest spots on the course at Augusta National is about to get even lonelier as a big change is coming to the 2023 Masters. The governing bodies in golf have not yet decided to roll the ball back or change equipment regulations, so Augusta National took matters into its own hands with its course and lengthened the iconic 13th hole.
