FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
County Funds Affordable Housing in RiverviewModern GlobeRiverview, FL
businessobserverfl.com
Veteran corporate attorney joins board of Tampa finance firm
Attorney Todd Zhang, a veteran of such companies as Bloomin’ Brands and TECO Energy, has joined the board of directors of Tampa-based LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA), a technology-based specialty finance company that commenced Bitcoin mining operations in September. He succeeds Joel Rodgers, who has retired. According to...
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
businessobserverfl.com
Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector
The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
businessobserverfl.com
Redevelopment of Bath & Racquet Club receives final approval
A major staple of Sarasota’s south side was the Bath & Racquet Club, or at least it was for half a century before closing in 2020. Redevelopment of the 13.42-site could begin within weeks after Sarasota Springs LLC, the new owner, won the site plan and minor conditional approval on Nov. 9 by a 3-2 vote of the Sarasota Planning Board. The site is located just off South Tamiami Trail.
New Construction Plan Review Filed for Culver’s in Lakeland
The plan review was initially filed last month, and received an update yesterday, Nov 22.
stpetecatalyst.com
Homepoint cuts more Clearwater workers
November 22, 2022 - Michigan-based Home Point Financial Corporation, which does business as Homepoint, is laying off an additional 10 employees at its Clearwater office. The news follows the company notifying the state it was permanently laying off 57 remote and in-person employees associated with its Clearwater office at 14255 49th St. North. The layoffs started Nov. 1. The jobs affected include underwriters, loan coordinators, specialists and directors, according to its notice submitted to the state. The employees do not have bumping rights. None of the employees are represented by a union.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa CEO says insurance industry on verge of highest price hikes in decades
The CEO of Tampa-based insurance firm Baldwin Risk Partners hinted at a potentially difficult year ahead for the insurance industry on a recent earnings call, while at the same time assuring investors his company was up for the challenge. Shares of Baldwin Risk Partners (NASDAQ: BRP), an insurance distribution company,...
County Funds Affordable Housing in Riverview
House keys.Photo byCourtesy of Maria Ziegler. Hillsborough County commissioners recently voted to approve $6.2 million toward an affordable apartment complex in Riverview. The state’s Housing Initiative Program will also kick in an additional $1.5 million for the 116-unit complex. The housing will benefit people whose income is 50% below the county’s median income. With Florida becoming a more desirable place to live and housing prices increasing, the county is trying to keep apace with the need for more equitable housing.
stpetecatalyst.com
Catalina sells HQ in Carillon for nearly $30M
St. Petersburg-based shopper intelligence firm Catalina has sold its headquarters in the Carillon business park for $29.5 million. Real estate firm Webull Management LLC, which has an office in the co-working hub Thrive in St. Petersburg, has purchased the 474,070-square-foot building at 200 Carillon Parkway. The real estate firm is connected to an unknown company that is planning to establish operations in St. Petersburg.
stpetecatalyst.com
Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants
Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
The Laker/Lutz News
Hale Road rezoning is rejected
Opponents to a proposed rezoning on Hale Road erupted in cheers and applause, when the Pasco County Commission voted 5-0 against the request. KB Home had sought to put a total of up to 107 homes on two parcels on the north side of Hale Road and another parcel on the south side of Hale Road. Both properties are near Collier Parkway, in Land O’ Lakes.
After years of historically high home prices, the market could start to cool off
Home prices are up about 45% of what they were in 2020 and 85% higher than 2017. Experts said that they expect the prices to slow down.
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
10NEWS
Tampa International Airport flight update: Few delays, cheaper parking available online
TAMPA, Fla. — It's so far, so good at Tampa International Airport with very few flight delays and cancellations reported just ahead of Thanksgiving. "Very busy," Emily Nipps, a spokesperson for TPA described the scene. "So the day before Thanksgiving, we expected it to be busy. There are lots of people here, probably about 70,000 passengers will be coming through here today."
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow But Prices Skyrocket After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may have caused a dip in home sales during October, but prices continue to reach record highs, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. Data released Friday by the Association shows the median sale on single-family homes in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port market climbed to $544,343. That’s a 31% jump from October last year. The median price in Sarasota County rose to a record high of $537,500, and it went up to $549,444 in Manatee County.
HART board seeks independent investigation into alleged management issues at Hillsborough's transit agency
CEO Adelee Le Grand said the investigation should be handled by the HART Board, as opposed to independently.
Red Wave Reaches Local Tampa Bay Offices Tuesday
Hillsborough and Pinellas Commissions Swear in Republican Majorities Tuesday
marinelink.com
Marine Forces Reserve Eyes a New Small Craft Mission
Vendors presented and showcased four small craft on the water for Marine Forces Reserve, the Defense Innovation Unit and Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory at a small-boat evaluation and demonstration event on Nov. 2, 2022, at the 4th Assault Amphibian Battalion headquarters in Tampa, Fla. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Photo By Cpl. James Stanfield, illustration by Cpl. Trystan Taft)
pascosheriff.com
Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, New Port Richey
On Nov. 20, PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a black and gray female potbelly pig around 90 lbs., in the Wonder Ave. area of New Port Richey. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040353. Submit...
suncoastnews.com
Jerry Campbell, District 4, Hernando County Commission
County Commission, School Board, Brooksville Council to have new look. Changes are coming to three local governmental entities in the aftermath of the August primary and Nov. 8 election, with some new people taking elected seats and bringing their influence to bear.
