Orlando, FL

‘O Wondrous Night’ returns to SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas show “O Wondrous Night” returned to the theme park after a two-year hiatus.

The story takes center stage at Nautilus Theatre several times a day during the Christmas Celebration, featuring a nativity complete with more than 30 carols and life-sized puppets.

SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration runs on select days now through Jan. 3, 2023.

Included in this season’s festivities are a dazzling display of more than 3 million lights, new holiday-themed shows and a daytime ice skating rink.

SeaWorld said it tops off the fun nightly with Holiday Reflections, a fireworks display set to “the sounds of the season.”

