Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
Garlan Ray Hoff
Garlan Ray Hoff passed away from this world and went on to his eternal home in heaven on November 20, 2022. Born July 19, 1935, Garlan lived his entire life on the family ranch in northern Goliad County, the fourth generation to do so. He and his father operated H&H Cattle Company, a family cattle feeding business and cow/calf operation. He loved everything about ranch life and cherished spending time in the pasture with his cows up until his last few days on this earth. More than anything else in this world he loved his wife and family most.
mysoutex.com
John Edward Matocha
John Edward Matocha, 83, of Beeville, Texas passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Corpus Christi surrounded by the family he loved, served, and led. John was born August 8, 1939 in Beeville to Paul B. Matocha Sr. and Amelia L. Hrdina. John was raised on a small...
mysoutex.com
New Light Baptist Church installs new pastor
The Rev. Roy E. Oliver was installed as the new pastor of the New Light Baptist Church, in Woodsboro, during a special service held Sunday, Oct. 16. The theme for the 3 p.m. service was “Hold on to God’s Unchanging Hand.” The guest preacher was the Rev. Samuel J. Sutton, pastor of the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, of Refugio. The Rev. Karl Combs, pastor of the St. Luke Baptist Church of Refugio, served as the master of ceremonies.
mysoutex.com
Refugio's Oliver signs national letter-of-intent
Refugio track and field standout Peyton Oliver has signed a national letter-of-intent with Houston Christian University. Read about it in the Dec. 1 edition of the Refugio County Press. Have the Refugio County Press delivered to you weekly for just $35 per year. Call 361-343-5226 to subscribe.
mysoutex.com
RHS grad excited to serve county
Dr. Jacob Cobb always wanted to come back home. Cobb will get the opportunity twice a month when he will be offering his obstetrician services at the Refugio County Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic. “One of the goals I have always had was to get back close to home and serve...
mysoutex.com
Penny Reynolds
Penny Reynolds was born May 21, 1927, near the city of Whitewright, Texas to her parents, Johnny Lindsey and Myrtle Mae Penny. After finishing school in Whitewright, she went to work for the telephone company where she met the love of her life, Royce Terry. After marrying, they lived in several towns in Texas before settling down in Beeville, Texas. Royce and Penny were married for more than 60 years before he passed away in 2006. But life took another turn for her and she met Pat Duncan and they were married for more than seven years before he passed away. That’s when two old friends who had both lost their spouses met and fell in love. Penny married Harold Reynolds and they were married for almost three years before Penny passed away.
mysoutex.com
Love in every stitch
Ninfa Rodriguez’s three older brothers were so intent on preventing her from joining the local convent that they swept her away to Mexico for one entire summer. The brothers’ strategy was successful, but they could not stop their sister from a lifetime of serving God and helping others in times of need.
mysoutex.com
Biscuit Barn and Sinton Nite Lions to host free Thanksgiving meal
The Biscuit Barn and Sinton Nite Lions will host a community Thanksgiving event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at 425 N. Vineyard St., in Sinton. A free Thanksgiving meal will be served to all. Meals will be delivered to the elderly in town. Donations are welcome. Help...
mysoutex.com
Helping to feed the county
About 10 years ago, a disabled friend of Farrell Kuecker asked him if he could go to the Goliad County Outreach Food Pantry to help him load six 50-pound bags of salt into the trunk of his vehicle. Kuecker has been loading trunks at the pantry ever since. The 81-year-old...
Comments / 0