Penny Reynolds was born May 21, 1927, near the city of Whitewright, Texas to her parents, Johnny Lindsey and Myrtle Mae Penny. After finishing school in Whitewright, she went to work for the telephone company where she met the love of her life, Royce Terry. After marrying, they lived in several towns in Texas before settling down in Beeville, Texas. Royce and Penny were married for more than 60 years before he passed away in 2006. But life took another turn for her and she met Pat Duncan and they were married for more than seven years before he passed away. That’s when two old friends who had both lost their spouses met and fell in love. Penny married Harold Reynolds and they were married for almost three years before Penny passed away.

BEEVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO