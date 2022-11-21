Read full article on original website
Related
Kevin Durant: 'Pretty cool' seeing LeBron on cusp of history
Nets star Kevin Durant says it's "pretty cool" to witness Lakers star LeBron James' chase for the NBA's all-time scoring record up close.
Jrue Holiday's Status For Cavs-Bucks Game
Jrue Holiday is listed as probable for Friday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
Cincinnati QB Ben Bryant out for season with foot injury, source says
Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant will not play again this season due to a foot injury, a source told ESPN. Redshirt sophomore Evan Prater is making his first career start against Tulane while trying to lead the Bearcats to the American title game.
Comments / 0