MIT says $12 minimum isn’t livable in metro-east county. These jobs pay a living wage

The minimum wage is not livable in St. Clair County, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator . With the costs of food, housing and gas increasing, it’s becoming even more difficult to take care of basic needs with low wages.

The minimum wage a St. Clair County resident needs to make in order to afford food, housing, medical care, transportation and similar necessary expenses is $16.66 for one adult with no children, according to MIT.

Illinois’ minimum wage for non-tipped workers is currently $12, while tipped workers can make a base pay of $7.20 per hour. While the Illinois minimum wage is set to increase to $15 per hour by 2025, it still won’t meet MIT’s calculation of a livable salary for a single person.

What constitutes a livable wage depends on the number of dependents someone supports, as well as whether another adult in the household works full-time.

Here are a few of MIT’s livable wage calculations for St. Clair County:

$16.66 is livable for one adult without children

$32.68 for one adult with one child

$40.97 for one adult with two children

$25.57 for two adults with one working full-time (no children)

$31.19 for two adults and one child with one adult working

$12.79 for two adults, both working, with no children

$18.07 for two adults, both working, with one child

The News-Democrat has rounded up metro-east area job postings with minimal education and experience requirements that advertise wages of $16.66 or more per hour. The listings are current as of Nov. 16.

Job listings in southwest Illinois

Position: Grain sampler at North Dakota Grain Inspection

Sauget, Ill.

$18 to $36 per hour

No experience required, but physical ability requirements apply, such as lifting more than 50 pounds and working 12 or more hours in a single shift.

Position: Delivery driver with FedEx Express

Collinsville, Ill.

$18.71 per hour

No experience required. A high school diploma or GED is required.

Position: Aircraft detailer at Sharp Details LLC

Cahokia, Ill.

$19 to $21 per hour, based on experience

English-speaking proficiency and physical requirements apply.

Position: Production worker/machine operator at Cerro Flow Products LLC

Cahokia, Ill.

$20 to $23 per hour

High school diploma or equivalent required; physical requirements apply. Prior experience preferred.

Position: Lawn care technician trainee with Munie Greencare Professionals

Caseyville, Ill.

$17 to $20 per hour

No experience required.

