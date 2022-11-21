ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

MIT says $12 minimum isn’t livable in metro-east county. These jobs pay a living wage

By Meredith Howard
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

The minimum wage is not livable in St. Clair County, according to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s living wage calculator . With the costs of food, housing and gas increasing, it’s becoming even more difficult to take care of basic needs with low wages.

The minimum wage a St. Clair County resident needs to make in order to afford food, housing, medical care, transportation and similar necessary expenses is $16.66 for one adult with no children, according to MIT.

Illinois’ minimum wage for non-tipped workers is currently $12, while tipped workers can make a base pay of $7.20 per hour. While the Illinois minimum wage is set to increase to $15 per hour by 2025, it still won’t meet MIT’s calculation of a livable salary for a single person.

What constitutes a livable wage depends on the number of dependents someone supports, as well as whether another adult in the household works full-time.

Here are a few of MIT’s livable wage calculations for St. Clair County:

  • $16.66 is livable for one adult without children

  • $32.68 for one adult with one child

  • $40.97 for one adult with two children

  • $25.57 for two adults with one working full-time (no children)

  • $31.19 for two adults and one child with one adult working

  • $12.79 for two adults, both working, with no children

  • $18.07 for two adults, both working, with one child

The News-Democrat has rounded up metro-east area job postings with minimal education and experience requirements that advertise wages of $16.66 or more per hour. The listings are current as of Nov. 16.

Job listings in southwest Illinois

Position: Grain sampler at North Dakota Grain Inspection

  • Sauget, Ill.

  • $18 to $36 per hour

  • No experience required, but physical ability requirements apply, such as lifting more than 50 pounds and working 12 or more hours in a single shift.

Position: Delivery driver with FedEx Express

  • Collinsville, Ill.

  • $18.71 per hour

  • No experience required. A high school diploma or GED is required.

Position: Aircraft detailer at Sharp Details LLC

  • Cahokia, Ill.

  • $19 to $21 per hour, based on experience

  • English-speaking proficiency and physical requirements apply.

Position: Production worker/machine operator at Cerro Flow Products LLC

  • Cahokia, Ill.

  • $20 to $23 per hour

  • High school diploma or equivalent required; physical requirements apply. Prior experience preferred.

Position: Lawn care technician trainee with Munie Greencare Professionals

  • Caseyville, Ill.

  • $17 to $20 per hour

  • No experience required.

Here’s how much Illinois, metro-east residents need to make to rent a 2-bedroom

