San Luis Obispo Tribune
California hospital ICU’s see 20% jump in COVID-19 patients since last week, state data show
The number of COVID-19 patients needing intensive care jumped 20% over the last week, public health officials announced in their latest update. They have released a steady drumbeat of warnings to the public that cases of three winter viruses — COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — are sharply rising. In some cities, hospital personnel have been setting up tents in parking lots to triage patients.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What should I do if I see a mountain lion on a California hike? Follow these tips
Mountain lions have been spotted throughout California — sometimes causing harm to those in their way. Last Saturday, a cyclist from San Luis Obispo encountered a cougar at the Irish Hills Natural Reserve, but was able to deter it from attacking him. Earlier in November in the Hollywood Hills, a mountain lion known as P-22 was found responsible for killing a chihuahua while it was being walked on a leash.
