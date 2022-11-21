ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan

Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?

I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s

Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Holiday Attractions and Things to do in Michigan

The holiday season is upon us and with that comes many holiday attractions and things to do in Michigan. The first one that comes to mind is Bronners Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth. This place is magical during the entire holiday season. It's one of the top Christmas attractions in Michigan, and the biggest Christmas store in the world.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 24-27, 2022

What a busy weekend this will be. From gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving Dinner, to Christmas Shopping, Christmas Parades and Lights, a Turkey Trot, Christmas Concerts, Hockey, and Basketball. Saturday, November 19-Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI. Thousands of lights...
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan

I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars

The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
Is One Of The 10 Least Common Last Names In Michigan Yours?

We all know that Smith, Johnson, Jones, Davis, and Anderson are the most common last names in Michigan, but is yours one of the 10 least common?. When you're a baby, you have no say in what your last name will be. When the baby becomes a child that can speak, they are taught what their last name is and that is pretty much it.
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes

There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?

Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?

I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan

Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
