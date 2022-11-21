Read full article on original website
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations for some reason seem to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres. If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state.
Michigan’s Train Car Diners – Where Are They?
I know Michigan has more old train car diners, but where? Photos and locations are hard to come by unless someone steps up and points 'em out. If you've never eaten lunch in one of these, you really can't imagine what it's like. If you have eaten in a dining...
Michigan Fairgrounds: 1890s-1970s
Every summer, the Legion Hall in our small town would bring in a carnival...usually, it would take the carnies 24 hour to put everything up: games, side shows, rides, tents, and concession stands. After it's last day – Saturday – we would come back to look around and the whole thing was gone. As if a tornado came and lifted everything off the ground and whisked it all away.
Holiday Attractions and Things to do in Michigan
The holiday season is upon us and with that comes many holiday attractions and things to do in Michigan. The first one that comes to mind is Bronners Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth. This place is magical during the entire holiday season. It's one of the top Christmas attractions in Michigan, and the biggest Christmas store in the world.
Michigan Police Hand Out Turkeys Instead of Tickets for Thanksgiving
Well this would be a nice surprise. Imagine instead of getting a speeding ticket getting a Thanksgiving turkey!. For the past several years, a Michigan police department has upheld its "Turkeys not Tickets" tradition. And the free turkeys aren't just given out during traffic stops!. Ingham County Sheriff's Office Thanksgiving...
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: November 24-27, 2022
What a busy weekend this will be. From gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving Dinner, to Christmas Shopping, Christmas Parades and Lights, a Turkey Trot, Christmas Concerts, Hockey, and Basketball. Saturday, November 19-Friday, December 23, 2022 - Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Lansing, MI. Thousands of lights...
Kum & Go Opening In Michigan – What You Need To Know
Kum & Go is coming to Michigan. The popular Midwestern convenience store chain will be opening stores in Detroit and Grand Rapids in 2024. Future plans include additional 50-plus stores in the Great Lakes State. The first thing people notice about Kum & Go is the name. If you think...
Do You Agree with Michigan’s Favorite Thanksgiving Side Dish?
Every year at Thanksgiving, families gather around a table and enjoy a nice homemade feast with turkey and all the fixings. But what is the favorite side dish for everyone?. The website TasteOfHome.com recently published a United States map showing what every state prefers as their Thanksgiving side dish. Some...
Up North Away From Almost Everything: Eagle Harbor in Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula
The Keweenaw Peninsula's village of Eagle Harbor seems like a serene spot, along the shores of Lake Superior...and it is. But in the 1870s when it was ruled by the lumberjacks, it was close to a madhouse. Almost every night after work, they'd head into town and get sloshed, start fights, kick & maim their fellow timbermen.....not pretty.
Here Are 5 Ways To Piss Off Someone From Michigan
I'm sure there are more than 5 ways to piss off someone from Michigan but here are five of the most common. 1. Someone From Down South Complaining Their One Inch of Snow. In Michigan, we get our fair share of snow that is for sure. Definitely, some areas see more than others but the whole state gets its, bad roads, and almost all of us have to do some sort of snow removal.
Get Ready For Christmas With These Purely Michigan Advent Calendars
The Holidays are rapidly approaching, and one of the most fun traditions you can participate in as a child or adult is an advent calendar. Advent Calendars can be traced back to as early as the 19th century. They were a countdown until the Christmas baptism season, and families would mark every day in December until Christmas Eve with a single chalk line. These days, we celebrate with boxes full of fun treats and toys.
Is One Of The 10 Least Common Last Names In Michigan Yours?
We all know that Smith, Johnson, Jones, Davis, and Anderson are the most common last names in Michigan, but is yours one of the 10 least common?. When you're a baby, you have no say in what your last name will be. When the baby becomes a child that can speak, they are taught what their last name is and that is pretty much it.
Beware the Witch of November Who Hovers Over Michigan’s Great Lakes
There's a particular lyric in the song “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” that goes “T'was the witch of November come stealin'”. Did you ever wonder what that was?. The song also mentions the 'Gales of November' which is the same thing. Also referred to as the 'November Witch', the term applies to the rough waves and weather that sweep through the Great Lakes every November. This bad weather is caused by the cold air coming down from Canada, mixed with the warmer temperatures coming up from the Gulf of Mexico. The fact that each Great Lake is large enough to be called an 'inland sea' means they can have their own personal weather systems.
Is it Legal to Warm Up Your Car in Your Driveway in Michigan?
Warming up your car before you head out on a cold winter morning is certainly tempting. But is it legal to do so in Michigan?. Remember Taylor Trupiano? He's the Michigan man who brought the topic of warming up your car front and center when he got a ticket from Roseville police for pre-heating his car outside his home in 2017.
Black Girl Magic! Kyra Harris Bolden will be the first black woman in Michigan Supreme Court
You probably want to know why... She plans to appoint Kyra Harris Bolden to the Michigan Supreme Court. Again, you are probably wondering why this is a big deal to me. It's a big deal because Kyra Harris Bolden will be the first Black woman to be appointed to the state's Supreme Court ever!
Can You Make Snow Ice Cream With Michigan Snow?
I'm not originally from Michigan, so my experience with snow is much more limited than the average Michigander. But- when it did snow back home, I remember one of my favorite things to do with my mother was to make "snowcream" or snow ice cream. But as I've gotten older,...
11 Cozy Cabins for a Perfect Winter Getaway in Michigan
Whether you're a hunter or you're just looking to get cozy on a couch in front of a fireplace, a cabin in the middle of the woods might just be the perfect escape. Searching on Airbnb, you can browse by a few different categories including cabins. So, I took a quick glance at what Michigan has to offer. As expected, there are a lot of options. Here are at least 11:
4 Michigan Cities To Visit For The Best Winter Family Vacation
With all of the snow coming down, you are probably thinking "Welp, I'm staying in the house for the next few months." While that is a valid point, there are still so many amazing cities to experience, specifically during wintertime. You can plan a little winter fun at these winter...
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F Will Be Filming Scenes in Michigan Next Week
Beverly Hills Cop is arguably one of the most iconic movie franchises from the 1980s. Eddie Murphy already had a hugely successful career coming off of his time at Saturday Night Live, but that didn't stop him from propelling himself further into the spotlight with one of our favorite movie series.
Help A West Michigan Family Have A Merry Christmas With These Two Charity Drives
The holiday season is all about giving. Sometimes we can only afford to effect the people around our closest circle. While others are blessed enough to be able to give above and beyond at the end of the year to help others. And it feels GREAT to do so!. So...
