Horry County, SC

20-year-old killed in Horry County crash, coroner’s office says

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old was killed Monday in a crash in Horry County, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Highway 66 and Bumpy Road, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved and at least one person was trapped.

Bethany Todd, 20, of Loris, died in at a hospital after the crash, McSpadden said.

The roadway is expected to remain closed for an extended period of time, HCFR said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

