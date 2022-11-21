Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

Amid RSV spike, what parents can do at home that could help 02:18

MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children.

Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism.

The Minnesota Medical Association and several health care systems from across the state held a news conference Monday morning in Minneapolis to raise awareness of the issue, and remind parents about what they can do during this challenging time.

"Minnesota's hospitals and health systems are working together to coordinate the best care for Minnesotans when they need us" said Rahul Koranne, CEO and president, Minnesota Hospital Association. "We plead with patients and families to be patient with their hospital and health system care teams who are doing their best to navigate these challenges. Providing high-quality care for every patient is their utmost priority."

Medical experts offer these tips to ease burden on hospital emergency rooms:

Stay home if you or your family are sick.

Wash hands often.

Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or shirt sleeve, not your hands.

Clean frequently touched surfaces, such as doorknobs and mobile devices.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Mask when appropriate.

Stay up to date on flu shots and COVID-19 boosters.

Consider urgent care, a primary health provider, or telehealth options for non-emergency care.

Have a primary care provider for your entire family and stay connected and up to date with preventative care so that the primary care team can partner with you on all health care issues.

Doctors note most RSV cases are mild and cause cold-like symptoms including congestion and a cough. Infants and young children are most at risk for severe illness. There is no vaccine for RSV yet.

Last week, the Minnesota Department of Health said the state's number of new flu cases is far ahead of recent years. However, the last two flu seasons reflected a much lower number of hospitalizations as many were either locked down or masking and sanitizing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When 7-month-old Lainey Brennan contracted RSV, her parents Chase and Maddie made a plan to treat her at home. But when Lainey's oxygen levels dropped, they rushed her to CentraCare in St. Cloud, where the family has been the past four days. They said they felt lucky there was a bed available in St. Cloud.

"There have been days when we've had 30 to 40 children waiting in our emergency departments, waiting for an in-patient bed," said Dr. Robert Sicoli, with Children's Minnesota.

Dr. Abe Jacob says one of the reasons RSV and even flu cases are up this year is something he calls "the dry timber effect." He believes masks and social distancing during peak-COVID kept kids from getting exposed to other viruses.

"Instead of having a year of kids who have never seen this before, we have multiple years of kids. It's creating an overwhelming wave, if you will, of illness," Jacob said.

Experts say many cases can be treated from home, just make sure the child is hydrated and breathing OK. If not, and the over the counter medications aren't helping, doctors still encourage you to take your child to the hospital.

Doctors are also recommend wearing a mask if you have a runny nose and are going to be in a crowd, at least through the holidays. They also recommend getting COVID and flu shots to help cut down on the surge of illness.

"Please have mercy on us. We are working very hard and doing our very best. We are parents too, just like you," said Ashley Strobel, with Hennepin Healthcare.