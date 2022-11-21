ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, WI

City of Waterloo, townships finalize updated Fire and EMS agreement

By By Will Cioci
 4 days ago

The City of Waterloo approved an agreement to provide fire and EMS service to surrounding townships, updating a longstanding arrangement for the first time since 1986.

The agreement dictates that the Waterloo Fire Department provide fire protection and ambulance services to the Towns of Waterloo, Milford, Portland and Shields. The Waterloo City Council approved the language of the deal at its Nov. 17 meeting, but a formal signing ceremony will be held with the townships in the future.

The new agreement does not substantially change the city’s obligations to the townships, Waterloo Fire Chief Wesley Benisch said. The update is primarily to clarify legal wording and so that the city has language it approves of, should other townships wish to join its service area, he said.

Under the agreement, funding for the Waterloo Fire Department is split among the city and the four townships, with each municipality paying relative to its own total property value.

Of the department’s $485,677 budget for 2023, the city will pay about 61%, Portland about 20%, the Town of Waterloo about 18% and both Milford and Shields less than 1%.

The city council also approved rates it would charge for any surrounding municipalities that wished to contract the fire department for EMS coverage only and not fire protection. Rates for EMS service are per-capita, starting at $17.50 for each resident to be added to the department’s service area in 2023, and increasing in subsequent years.

A date for the signing ceremony of the new agreement had not yet been set, as of the Nov. 17 meeting.

