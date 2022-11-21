Nationwide freight union strike threatens to derail economy ahead of holiday season

The U.S. inched closer to a nationwide railway strike that could have drastic economic implications for the upcoming holiday season , as the nation's largest freight rail union on Monday rejected a tentative labor deal.

The SMART Transportation Division, or SMART-TD, which ABC News reported represents about 28,000 train conductors, announced it had voted to reject the proposed contract. The deal was shut down by a slim margin, with 50.8 percent of the workers voting against it.

However, the country's second-largest freight rail union, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), voted in favor of the contract. BLET represents about 24,000 engineers, per CNN .

With the two unions coming to a split decision, it is looking increasingly likely that the freight rail industry heads into a nationwide strike — just in time for the busiest period of the year. ABC News noted that a strike is almost certainly to come in December unless the contract is ratified by all 12 of the country's rail unions, and only four have done so.

Despite this, SMART-TD President Jeremy Ferguson said in a statement, "This can all be settled ... without a strike. A settlement would be in the best interests of the workers, the railroads, shippers, and the American people."

The tentative deal , which was brokered by the Biden administration in September, would cover more than 100,000 freight industry workers, according to The New York Times . If ratified, the contract would raise wages by more than 25 percent over five years.