One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days

DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. “It’s very frustrating because you want to be able to be able to park your car and have it safe when you come back out,” said Tarita Basanta. Basanta has […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Expert on how to avoid road rage incidents ahead of holiday travel

WASHINGTON (7News) — With the number of people hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, 7News is making sure you can avoid road rage situations. 7News' Robert Burton spoke with AAA and they’re projecting just over 1.1 million people will be traveling by car -- and experts are warning about aggressive drivers as you hit the road.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC

A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving

Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
ASPEN HILL, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Holiday Events Worth the Drive

There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
WASHINGTON, DC

