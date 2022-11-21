Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
One-third of Silver Line passengers came from Dulles in last 6 days
DULLES, Va. — Dulles International Airport (IAD) seems more of a reasonable option for DMV residents ever since the Silver Line extension. More than a week before Thanksgiving, WMATA (Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) opened six new Metro stops in Loudoun and Fairfax Counties including the highly anticipated Dulles station.
WTOP
Here’s what you’ll experience walking from Metro’s new Dulles station to the airport
A lot of holiday travelers will be taking Metro’s Silver Line to Dulles International Airport for the first time this year, after its new station opened at the airport last week. But trains don’t stop directly at the airport, meaning passengers need to go on a bit of a...
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
fox5dc.com
Food & Friends delivers thousands of Thanksgiving meals to DMV residents
A tremendous community tradition continued in D.C. on Thanksgiving Day. Volunteers with Food & Friends, a local community-based organization, prepared and delivered thousands of Thanksgiving meals to people in the DMV who are struggling with serious illness and food insecurity.
Hit and run crashes plague DC roadway
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors living on one D.C. road said that speeding is leading to repeated hit-and-run accidents out front of their homes. “It’s very frustrating because you want to be able to be able to park your car and have it safe when you come back out,” said Tarita Basanta. Basanta has […]
Expect Delays: Overturned Tractor-Trailer Ties Up Traffic On I-95 In Baltimore
All lanes are now open after a tractor-trailer overturned on I-95, shutting down lanes for several hours, authorities say. The vehicle overturned around 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 23, just past exit 67 on the northbound left shoulder, according to Maryland State Police. Significant traffic delays were expected after the crash,...
WJLA
Expert on how to avoid road rage incidents ahead of holiday travel
WASHINGTON (7News) — With the number of people hitting the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday, 7News is making sure you can avoid road rage situations. 7News' Robert Burton spoke with AAA and they’re projecting just over 1.1 million people will be traveling by car -- and experts are warning about aggressive drivers as you hit the road.
fox5dc.com
Where to get your Christmas tree in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Where are the best places to buy Christmas trees in the D.C. area? FOX 5 has rounded up the farms, stands and lots in D.C., Maryland and Virginia that offer beautiful trees, festive decorations and fun experiences for friends and families. D.C. The Giving Tree Project Christmas Tree Lot. Find...
Washingtonian.com
Best Things to Do in the DC Area 11/23-11/27: Georgetown GLOW, CityCenter Tree Lighting, and a Holiday Parade
While you are spending time with loved ones this holiday weekend you can see colorful light-art indoors and out at a couple of new displays, or you can listen to music and load up on warm drinks at a whimsical tree-lighting ceremony. Best Things to Do This Weekend. CityCenterDC Holiday...
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
ggwash.org
Here’s how neighborhoods west of Kenilworth Avenue in Northeast DC became isolated from the city
This article was first published on July 22, 2021. We love investigating how neighborhoods in the region have changed over the years and wanted to share this piece with you again. As I discussed in a previous article, the neighborhoods of River Terrace, Parkside, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, and Kenilworth in...
WTOP
Teen shot near annual Turkey Bowl in Northeast DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in Northeast D.C. on Thursday afternoon during the annual Turkey Bowl championship football game at Eastern High School. D.C. Fire and EMS told WTOP they responded to a reported shooting around 1:25 p.m. in the 1600 block of East Capitol Street Northeast, about a block from the high school.
mymcmedia.org
County Announces Holiday Schedule for Thanksgiving
Montgomery County has announced multiple closures and operating hours changes for facilities, services, buildings and offices on Thanksgiving Day. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All ABS stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day....
fox5dc.com
Black woman reports getting cup with 'monkey' printed as customer's name at Maryland Starbucks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Starbuck employee is suspended, and an investigation is underway after a Maryland woman reported that the word "monkey" was printed as the customer's name on her cup. Monique Pugh said the incident happened on November 19 at a Starbucks store in Annapolis Mall. According to Pugh,...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Free Thanksgiving Lunch at Bus Boys and Poets on 14th St in DC
Busboys and Poets is offering a free sit-down Thanksgiving meal for the homeless, hungry, or anyone who needs one between 12pm and 3pm today (Thursday, November 24th) at its 14th and V location (2021 14th St NW, Washington DC 20009). Reservations are not required and anyone who needs a meal...
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
Commanders Host 20th Harvest Feast at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation hosted its 20th annual Harvest Feast on Tuesday at the Legends Plaza at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. The post Commanders Host 20th Harvest Feast at FedEx Field appeared first on The Washington Informer.
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire at Home Depot Tuesday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a burning vehicle at Home Depot in Aspen Hill (14000 Georgia Ave, near Connecticut Ave) at approximately 1:50pm, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived to find a vehicle on fire under the loading...
Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police
The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced. Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
