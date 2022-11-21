The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man found dead Wednesday evening in North Augusta. At about 11 p.m. Wednesday, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to Riverview Park after a car was found down an embankment. The driver, Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had suffered a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

