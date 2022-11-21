ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Monday Down South: Tennessee's dream season is done, but it doesn't have to defined by the South Carolina nightmare

saturdaydownsouth.com
 4 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Prediction and preview

Tennessee looks to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to South Carolina while the Commodores hunt for bowl eligibility in a Week 13 rivalry battle. Saturday’s SEC East battle in Nashville kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on the SEC Network. Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt preview.
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee takes down Trojans in OT

BAHAMAS (WATE) – A down-to-the-wire battle with USC saw the Tennessee men’s basketball team pull away in overtime, scoring a thrilling 73-66 victory.  Julian Phillips was an absolute animal on the court; the freshman continues to show his abilities to show what he can do, racking up 25 points, good for a game high.  Tennessee […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen lists 1 SEC standout on list of top QB performances of Week 12

When Spencer Rattler elected to leave Oklahoma for South Carolina, Gamecock nation expected a baller under center to elevate their passing game. But while Rattler’s overall play has been mundane at best, he’ll be remembered for his heroics in the national spotlight following Saturday’s outing. ESPN’s Dan...
COLUMBIA, SC
auburntigers.com

Tigers can’t find route past South Carolina, fall in five

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.
AUBURN, AL
WBIR

Nine Knoxville area players named Tennessee Mr. Football Finalists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mr. Football finalists were announced in the state of Tennessee on Tuesday and several local players were selected. Nine of the 30 finalists are from the Knoxville area. Alcoa had two representatives, which is the most by a school in our area as Jordan Harris and Lance Williams were selected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Richest dirt race in the South coming to Bulls Gap

BULLS GAP — The XR Super Series released its 2023 schedule Thursday with the richest dirt late model race ever in the South coming to Volunteer Speedway in March. Friday, March 24 will feature a couple of $5,000-to-win Super Late Model features at the 4/10-mile clay oval at Bulls Gap. It leads into a record-setting, $100,000-to-win feature on Saturday, March 25.
BULLS GAP, TN
WATE

Fishing Spots in East Tennessee

Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Tennessee is among the best places in the United States...
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Greene Co. thriller highlights Day 2 of Hardee’s Classic

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day of boys action at the 33rd Hardee’s Classic, with two games coming down to the wire. In the evening, South Greene saw a large lead over rival North Greene dwindle in the second half. The Huskies had a chance to tie or win the game on […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN

