Monday Down South: Tennessee's dream season is done, but it doesn't have to defined by the South Carolina nightmare

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Three different Tigers secured double-doubles but it wasn't quite enough as Auburn fell to South Carolina, 3-2 (24-26, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 15-10). It took a minute for the Tigers to get settled into the Carolina Volleyball Center but once they did, Auburn started to fire on cylinders in the latter half of the first set.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO