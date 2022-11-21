Buck illegally killed in Putnam County results in a $10,000 enhanced penalty

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Natural Resources Police Sgt Chattin and Officer Holloran have been busy in Putnam County recently.

Officers stated that they investigated a complaint in the Bills Creek area that led to a suspect admitting that he shot an 8-point buck at dark. The inside spread of the deer measures a little over 22 inches resulting in a $10,000 enhanced penalty.

Officers say they also investigated a complaint in the Heizer Creek area of Putnam County in which an individual did not purchase an additional bow stamp and had harvested two deer. Upon investigation, the suspect admitted to killing a 12-point buck, which was his second deer of the season.

Both suspects were cited and charges are pending in Putnam County. No other information about these incidents has been released at this time.