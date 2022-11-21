Read full article on original website
“It Was the Right Thing To Do,” Casper Kids Spend Thanksgiving Shoveling Neighbors’ Sidewalks
Thanksgiving, for many people, is a time for family. It's a time to gather around a table, spend time with loved ones (or, at least, people you tolerate once or twice a year in exchange for eating free food that everybody else made), and talk about what you're thankful for.
Historic Preservation Christmas float to recreate unique arch from Casper’s past
CASPER, Wyo. — A long-forgotten arch built in downtown Casper will be revived in miniature form for this year’s Downtown Christmas Parade. According to City of Casper Historic Preservation vice chair Connie Thompson, the temporary arch was built in 1904 for an industrial convention. In 1904, Casper was...
More Than 1,000 People In Casper Will Get Free Thanksgiving Dinner Thanks To Couple
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For 1,000 people in Casper, there’s a lot more to be thankful for this holiday. A generous, and anonymous, donation from a Casper couple will allow for 220 freshly prepared Thanksgiving meals to be served Wednesday evening to families finding their budgets a little tighter this year.
Organizers aim to make new Speedway Drive Through Light Show a Casper tradition
CASPER, Wyo. — Many adults hold happy childhood memories of the family drive through the neighborhood “Christmas Card Lane,” where house after house was dressed up in blazing lights and decorations. Those dense clusters of Christmas neighborhoods are something of a rarity now, but two Casper residents...
Wyoming Symphony Orchestra promises ‘joyous celebration’ for 2022 Holiday Concert
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Symphony Orchestra is promising an exciting evening during its annual Holiday Concert next week in Casper. The event on Saturday, Dec. 3 will be a “joyous, family-friendly evening celebrating the start of the holiday season,” the orchestra said in a release. The...
American Workers: Firefighters ready to serve, holiday or not
MILLS, Wyo. — Today, families across the country will get together for a day of fellowship and, in many cases, lots and lots of food. But for many, Thanksgiving is a day like any other, and they’ll work as usual. Among those are people whose job it is to keep others safe, such as firefighters.
(PHOTOS) Around 400 Turkey Trotters turn out for annual 5K, shore shore up local food bank
CASPER, Wyo — Sunny skies, gentle breezes, and a blanket of fresh snow awaited the nearly 400 Turkey Trotters for the annual 5K at the Tate Pumphouse on Thanksgiving morning. The participation estimate comes from Kayla Singer, vice president of the Windy City Striders, which hosts the event. With...
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
Casper parade street closure controversy
Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule
CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson
JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
This Unassuming Patch of Flyover Country Hides a Sky-High Past
Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials, Sunday all-day breakfast, and fandom for the “Pokes,” (short for “Cowpokes,” the nickname for the state university's athletic teams). If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
(PHOTOS) Cars circle block twice during Casper Salvation Army Thanksgiving food box distribution
CASPER, Wyo. — A line started well before 6:30 this morning as cars arrived for the annual Thanksgiving meal box distribution on Tuesday at the Salvation Army Hope Center in central Casper. “We gave out about 430 boxes last year, and we’re hoping to do even more this year,”...
Obituaries: Gillham
Jeannette “Jan” C. Gillham: July 6, 1949 – November 20, 2022. Jeannette (“Jan”) Catherine Gillham, 73, of Casper, passed away from complications of diabetes and heart disease on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Lawrence and was the daughter of the late Leo Lord and Catherine (Winning) Lord of Salem, New Hampshire.
Obituaries: Clair; Skinner; McKinley; Fish
Melinda Marie Clair of Casper passed away — peacefully and surrounded by family — on November 20, 2022, at the age of 69, following a short illness. Melinda, who went by “Lin,” was born as a twin (sister, “Lis”) on October 27, 1953, to William “Bucky” & Velma Ruth “VR” Clair in Great Bend, Kansas. One of eight children, Melinda spent her childhood in Central Kansas and later followed her siblings to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a travel agent and an event planner who was devoted to sharing the world and history of the Old West with everyone she could. In so doing, she brought to life many group adventures through her work. She loved enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and would often share nature’s wonders through her photography. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and would always be ready to make and bring delicious treats to her friends and family.
Thirteen Year Old Delivered Breech Baby Sister in Natrona County
"We'd like to share a heartwarming story with our community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday" read a Natrona County Sheriff's Office Facebook post. In late September, Casper Public Safety Communications Center dispatchers relayed that a woman in Natrona County was in labor and at home with only her 13-year-old son.
Housing insecurity in Wyoming is one cause for animal shelters going over capacity
Animal Shelters in Wyoming have seen an increase in surrenders and stray animals in the past year leading to high-capacity issues. Recently, a University of Florida report found that in many places, this high capacity is due to the decrease in spay and neuter surgeries during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, in Wyoming, there's more to it than just that.
Historic Photo Found: Bob Hope In Casper In1942
So Bob Hope was in the Casper Wyoming area in 1942?. Here is photo & video proof of it. Well, that makes sense. WWII was on and Bob was touring and entertaining the troops. The Army had built an airport to train pilots in everything from fighters to bombers. Even...
Obituaries: Gowers; Gilman; Kinneberg; Abrams; Schirmer;
Eric Gowers: August 28, 1984 – November 20, 2022. Beloved son, brother, uncle and dad, Eric Gowers, lost his battle with cancer on November 20, 2022. Eric was a private person with few friends, but those few meant a lot to him. Eric’s favorite pastime was fishing; that is...
