Casper, WY

More Than 1,000 People In Casper Will Get Free Thanksgiving Dinner Thanks To Couple

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. For 1,000 people in Casper, there’s a lot more to be thankful for this holiday. A generous, and anonymous, donation from a Casper couple will allow for 220 freshly prepared Thanksgiving meals to be served Wednesday evening to families finding their budgets a little tighter this year.
CASPER, WY
American Workers: Firefighters ready to serve, holiday or not

MILLS, Wyo. — Today, families across the country will get together for a day of fellowship and, in many cases, lots and lots of food. But for many, Thanksgiving is a day like any other, and they’ll work as usual. Among those are people whose job it is to keep others safe, such as firefighters.
MILLS, WY
Wyoming Rescue Mission wins case

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Wyoming Rescue Mission faced legal charges earlier this year. When a non-christian applicant sued the organization for discrimination when they were not hired, claiming it was due to their faith. The EEOC (Equal Employment Opportunity Commission) and Wyoming Workforce Services also got involved...
CASPER, WY
Casper parade street closure controversy

Holiday Cheer experiences some technical difficulties...PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. The Wyoming Department of Revenue-Liquor Division officials, who oversee liquor purchases for the state, is seeing problems across Wyoming when it comes to meeting retailers’ needs and ordering everyone’s holiday cheer. The Wyoming Liquor Division has been around since the 1930s and has changed its name over the years.
CASPER, WY
City of Casper announces Thanksgiving trash collection schedule

CASPER, Wyo. — On Wednesday, the City of Casper announced its trash collection schedule for the rest of Thanksgiving week. “Our solid waste staff will be spending Thursday with loved ones, then heading back to work Friday,” Rachel Bouzis, the communications and marketing spokesperson for the city, said. “The City of Casper is thankful for our committed essential services staff members who make our community a safe, beautiful place.”
CASPER, WY
(COLUMN) Rice: Just Another Gal from Casper – Reading Craig Johnson

JUST ANOTHER GAL FROM CASPER: WHAT I’M READING RIGHT NOW EDITION…. Y’all, I just read my first bit of Craig Johnson, and I am hooked!. I’m familiar with his characters — in fact, the Longmire series is kind of a Ricechick Unicorn – it’s the only TV show that my mom, sister and I all watched and loved. But I’d never read any of the Longmire books.
CASPER, WY
Cheyenne and Casper see trash schedules shift for Thanksgiving

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - The City of Cheyenne’s trash and recycle pick-up schedule for this week will be slightly modified due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Thursday, November 24, will now take place Saturday, November 26. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6 a.m.
CHEYENNE, WY
This Unassuming Patch of Flyover Country Hides a Sky-High Past

Despite its name, there are actually two bars in Bar Nunn, and they’ll tell you all you need to know about the antelope-beset Great Plains enclave of 2,981, just 10 minutes outside of Casper. Choose the squat Chatters, and be charmed by $2 pint specials, Sunday all-day breakfast, and fandom for the “Pokes,” (short for “Cowpokes,” the nickname for the state university's athletic teams). If you’re short on time and can’t go in, that’s fine—there’s a drive-thru around back.
BAR NUNN, WY
Obituaries: Gillham

Jeannette “Jan” C. Gillham: July 6, 1949 – November 20, 2022. Jeannette (“Jan”) Catherine Gillham, 73, of Casper, passed away from complications of diabetes and heart disease on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Wyoming Medical Center. Jeannette was born in Lawrence and was the daughter of the late Leo Lord and Catherine (Winning) Lord of Salem, New Hampshire.
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Clair; Skinner; McKinley; Fish

Melinda Marie Clair of Casper passed away — peacefully and surrounded by family — on November 20, 2022, at the age of 69, following a short illness. Melinda, who went by “Lin,” was born as a twin (sister, “Lis”) on October 27, 1953, to William “Bucky” & Velma Ruth “VR” Clair in Great Bend, Kansas. One of eight children, Melinda spent her childhood in Central Kansas and later followed her siblings to Casper, Wyoming. She worked as a travel agent and an event planner who was devoted to sharing the world and history of the Old West with everyone she could. In so doing, she brought to life many group adventures through her work. She loved enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and would often share nature’s wonders through her photography. She also enjoyed cooking and baking and would always be ready to make and bring delicious treats to her friends and family.
CASPER, WY
Obituaries: Gowers; Gilman; Kinneberg; Abrams; Schirmer;

Eric Gowers: August 28, 1984 – November 20, 2022. Beloved son, brother, uncle and dad, Eric Gowers, lost his battle with cancer on November 20, 2022. Eric was a private person with few friends, but those few meant a lot to him. Eric’s favorite pastime was fishing; that is...
CASPER, WY

