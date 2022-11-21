ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Body found wrapped in plastic in basement of Ohio home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
PARMA, Ohio — Investigators said a body found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home has been identified as a man who was reported missing in August.

The body was found after police were called to a domestic incident at a Parma home on Nov. 16. Officers arrested the homeowner, Paul Addicott II, at the time and took a woman who was inside the home to the hospital, WJW reported.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Parma police told Cleveland.com.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove guns for safekeeping and found the body, WOIO reported. That person immediately called the police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said that Ryan Krebs, 30, was a victim of a homicide and had been shot multiple times, Cleveland.com reported.

Police have not said when Krebs was killed or how long his body was in the basement, WOIO reported.

Addicott was charged with murder, and was given a $1 million bond, Cleveland.com reported.

