Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so. Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside....
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Black Leopards!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Emma! She is a black leopard at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “These guys are the definition of super sneaky, so leopards are really cool cats they’re the only big cat that’s super widespread through Africa and Asia - even though research has shown black leopards in Africa and Asia are pretty different genetically,” explains Maria Foster, Carnivore Zookeeper at the zoo. “The leopards and the jaguars are the only big cats that we know of in the wild that have the melanism, so they have the darker melanin in their skin so they have black fur.”
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Zoo Buddy: Black Bear!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Oscar! He’s a North American black bear at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. “He is actually almost completely blind and so our bear just feels and smells his way around everything so that’s really cool if you think about that,” says carnivore zookeeper Maria Foster. “These bears are super smart naturally and they are going to be about five to six feet long and about 200 - 600 pounds and that sounds really big but that’s actually the smallest bear in North America.”
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents

Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Downtown Ruston offering carriage rides starting November 26

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th. The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 […]
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city

A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire

JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
JONESVILLE, LA
brproud.com

West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
WEST MONROE, LA

