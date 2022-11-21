MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Emma! She is a black leopard at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “These guys are the definition of super sneaky, so leopards are really cool cats they’re the only big cat that’s super widespread through Africa and Asia - even though research has shown black leopards in Africa and Asia are pretty different genetically,” explains Maria Foster, Carnivore Zookeeper at the zoo. “The leopards and the jaguars are the only big cats that we know of in the wild that have the melanism, so they have the darker melanin in their skin so they have black fur.”

