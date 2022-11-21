Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Adopt-a-Pet: How to help keep cats warm this season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The River Cities Humane Society for Cats is trying to keep cats warm this winter. River Cities Humane Society for Cats volunteer Debra Beeman said they collect Styrofoam coolers every year to do so. Beeman said the shelter collects the coolers to build homes for cats outside....
University of Louisiana Monroe has Added a New registered Student organization: The Tribe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — November is recognized as national Native American Heritage Month. In honor of that The University of Louisiana Monroe has added a new registered student organization called The Tribe. The Tribe which is a brand-new registered student organization focuses on Native American culture and heritage. To be represented in this way for […]
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Black Leopards!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Emma! She is a black leopard at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo. “These guys are the definition of super sneaky, so leopards are really cool cats they’re the only big cat that’s super widespread through Africa and Asia - even though research has shown black leopards in Africa and Asia are pretty different genetically,” explains Maria Foster, Carnivore Zookeeper at the zoo. “The leopards and the jaguars are the only big cats that we know of in the wild that have the melanism, so they have the darker melanin in their skin so they have black fur.”
KNOE TV8
Zoo Buddy: Black Bear!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Oscar! He’s a North American black bear at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. “He is actually almost completely blind and so our bear just feels and smells his way around everything so that’s really cool if you think about that,” says carnivore zookeeper Maria Foster. “These bears are super smart naturally and they are going to be about five to six feet long and about 200 - 600 pounds and that sounds really big but that’s actually the smallest bear in North America.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Turkeys, not Tickets brings smiles to parish residents
Sirens in your rear view mirror is never a good thing. Well, at least not most of the time. However, during two days last week, around 100 folks in Lincoln Parish went from thinking they were about to receive a traffic violation to receiving a free Thanksgiving turkey instead, compliments of the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Lincoln Agency.
KNOE TV8
Clawdaddy’s restaurant gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A local restaurant is giving back to the community in a huge way. Clawdaddy’s in Monroe fed at least 500 people a proper thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 24, 2022. “Whether your family is out of town, or your kids are off to college,” said the...
Checkers Drive-In to open in West Monroe on November 29th
On November 22, 2022, Checkers Drive-In announced the opening of its first restaurant in Monroe, La.
Downtown Ruston offering carriage rides starting November 26
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting Saturday, November 26, 2022, Downtown Ruston will be offering carriage rides. The carriage ride will be open every Friday and Saturday until December 17th. The ride will be available starting at 7 PM and conclude at 10 PM. The cost for a carriage ride is $10 for adults and $5 […]
myarklamiss.com
The Medical Center of South Arkansas to host a “Carnival in December” on December 6
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado, Ark., is hosting a “Carnival in December” fundraiser lunch on December 6, 2022. They are also having a silent auction of employees’ arts and crafts on December 5 and 6, 2022, with both events to benefit the South Arkansas Arts Center.
City Council rejects bidding for Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo’s Phase I Master Plan
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Monroe City Council passes a resolution that would reject all bids for the construction of the Louisiana Purchase Exhibit at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo. This was Phase I of the zoo’s Master Plan. The rejection comes after the City of Monroe Purchasing Division considered the request after the […]
Monroe City Council votes to enable ULM to use old Selman Field Golf Course
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The old Selman Field Golf Course, located by the Monroe Regional Airport will no longer be used by the city . This comes after the Monroe City Council voted to approve the resolution that would allow the University of Louisiana at Monroe to have access to the golf facility. The course […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Female Ruston police supervisor sues chief, city
A federal lawsuit filed by a sergeant against the Ruston Police Department alleges its command staff discriminated against her as a female employee. Ruston Police Sgt. Kayla D. Loyd filed the lawsuit recently in the U.S. District Court of Western Louisiana, alleging she has been discriminated against because of her gender. The lawsuit names Deputy Chief Henry Wood, Chief Steve Rogers and the City of Ruston as defendants.
Ouachita Parish Police Jury to vote on buying building for main branch of the library
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2022, the police jury will meet to discuss the approval of a new building and parking lot for the main branch of the Ouachita Parish Library. According to officials, making a new building would be more cost efficient than renovating the current library. Shane Smiley with the […]
Mississippi medical marijuana dispensary owner questions why her approval was delayed despite being first to apply
The owner of Toke and Tell medical marijuana dispensary and her attorney queried members of the Natchez planning commission about why her business was not the first to receive approval, despite being the first to submit an application. Dr. Tina Bruce and her attorney, Breshatta Davis of Monroe, Louisiana, challenged...
KNOE TV8
Smoke travels across town of Jonesville from grain elevator fire
JONESVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Smoke is still coming from the Consolidated Grain and Barge Co. tank, formerly known as BUNGE Elevator, in Catahoula Parish. The fire occurred Friday evening and Catahoula fire officials say the smoke is getting closer to the ground. Catahoula Fire District 4 is urging residents who find themselves encountering the path of the smoke from the facility to remain indoors.
brproud.com
West Monroe man struck by train; airlifted to Shreveport hospital
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, at 9:42 AM, West Monroe Police responded to a train versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of North 4th Street and the railroad track. According to police, 43-year-old Charles Lyons was pushing a cart across the railroad track when he dropped some trash.
cenlanow.com
Monroe man accused of assaulting victims and fighting for firearm; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a residence on Bennett Lake Drive in Monroe, La. due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who mentioned that they were allegedly assaulted by 25-year-old Gneal Gary Swan.
Louisiana couple accused of stealing $3K from cleaning company, also arrested for drug offenses
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Monroe Police Department received a theft complaint in reference to several items stolen from a cleaning business on Megellan Drive in Monroe, La. While in the area, officers began to investigate the complaint and observed two […]
myarklamiss.com
South Arkansas mayors share future plans as four-year term comes to an end
UNION COUNTY, ARK. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections are behind us and we now know who will serve as mayor for two Union County towns, but what do they plan to do after leaving office at the end of the year?. Bobby Neal has held the mayoral position in Smackover for the...
West Monroe man accused of vandalizing ex-wife’s home; arrested
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Winnfield Road in West Monroe, La. due to an unauthorized entry complaint. Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the victim who mentioned that her […]
Comments / 1