Worcester, MA

MassLive.com

Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000

Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000

Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
MassLive.com

Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2

A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium

Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
SHREWSBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst

Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts

DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
DANVERS, MA
newstalknewengland.com

300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester

Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
WORCESTER, MA
fun107.com

Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe

What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston Globe

Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.

Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
WORCESTER, MA
