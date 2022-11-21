Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Driver Hospitalized Following Wrong-Way Crash on I-395 North in OxfordQuiet Corner AlertsOxford, MA
Thompson Firefighters Battle Stubborn House Fire on Frigid NightQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Single-family house in Worcester sells for $365,000
Erica Gyamfuah bought the property at 977 West Boylston Street, Worcester, from H Daubney 2021 Ret Eileen on Nov. 3, 2022. The $365,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $292. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. It sits on a 9,381-square-foot lot. These...
Three-bedroom home sells in Belchertown for $430,000
Gregory Pion and Lindsay Rehm acquired the property at 6 Ledgewood Drive, Belchertown, from Deborah L Donovan and Brian T Donovan on Nov. 3, 2022, for $430,000 which works out to $225 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Ziggy Bombs to open Worcester restaurant Dec. 2
A much-anticipated permanent location of a popular food truck will finally be opening next Friday. Ziggy Bombs will open the doors to its specialty steak and cheese sandwich restaurant at 72-78 Franklin St. on Dec. 2, owner Mike Devish said Wednesday. The business started as a pop-up, but Devish opened...
Sale closed in Shrewsbury: $740,000 for a condominium
Glenn Penna and Pamela Penna bought the property at 157 North Quinsigamond Avenue, Shrewsbury, from N Quinsigamond Ave Rt 157 on Nov. 4, 2022, for $740,000 which represents a price per square foot of $447. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a garage. Additional units have recently changed...
Single family residence sells for $610,000 in Amherst
Jennifer Hines and Renda Mott acquired the property at 27 Palley Village Place, Amherst, from Justin H Smith on Nov. 2, 2022. The $610,000 purchase price works out to $336 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional houses have...
Worcester’s The Mercantile to open rooftop igloo dining
The weather is getting colder, but at The Mercantile in Worcester, restaurant-goers will still be able to eat outside this winter and enjoy a rooftop view of downtown at the same time. The restaurant, which opened in April, has installed three heated igloos on its rooftop which will be open...
Dozens of Worcester families evacuated on Thanksgiving after high rise fire
A fire blazed through a Worcester high rise on Laurel Street Thursday morning, forcing dozens of families to evacuate. Firefighters responded to a fire that started in an electrical room on the second floor at around 4 a.m., Boston 25 News reported. Photos shared on social media show firefighters entering 16 Laurel St., where the Plumley Village apartments are located.
Proposed Demolition of Historic Crown Hill Home in Worcester to be Reviewed Next Month
WORCESTER - The proposed demolition of a multi-family home in Worcester's Crown Hill historic district will be reviewed by the city's Historical Commission on Dec. 1. The property at 114 Austin St. was constructed in 1863. Today, the building is vacant and marked unsafe with a red and white "X" near its entrance on Austin Street.
Mass. State Lottery: Here’s who won $2 million with a scratch ticket
The winner of a $2 million scratch ticket chose to receive his prize in cash, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Fredi Rubio, of Sterling, won his $2 million prize playing the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” scratch ticket game. Rubio purchased his ticket from Appletown Market in Sterling. Rubio chose...
Hundreds of Worcester residents need temporary housing after apartment fire
Worcester city officials said Thursday they are working to help find temporary lodging for hundreds of Plumley Village residents displaced by an early morning fire in the apartment building. The city’s Division of Emergency Management and City Manager Eric Batista’s office are “working closely with Plumley Village management to find...
3 boats destroyed in fire at marina in Danvers, Massachuetts
DANVERS, Mass. — Three boats worth $100,000 each are destroyed after a fire broke out at a marina in Danvers. Firefighters in the Massachusetts town said they were first notified about the fire at Portside Marina at about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. According to fire officials, one of the boats...
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Westborough
Dipen Patel and Anita Patel bought the property at 16 Quick Farm Road, Westborough, from Dong Pan and Junhua Liu on Nov. 1, 2022. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $388 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These...
300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester
Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
Light up the town: Holiday light shows in Worcester area
Christmas decorations may be already appearing in your neighborhood but the day after Thanksgiving officially marks the beginning of the holiday season. To help you get in the spirit, here are a selection of lighting events being held from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5 across the Worcester area. Friday, Nov. 25 Lancaster Celebration...
Condominium in West Springfield sells for $575,000
Jeffrey Heinze and Linda Heinze bought the property at 31 Shady Brook, West Springfield, from Mary E Derenzy and Hubert S Derenzy on Nov. 4, 2022. The $575,000 purchase price works out to $312 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. These nearby units have also...
Bishop's Thanksgiving dinner continues in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. -- Bishop Robert McManus said the bishop's dinner gives people in the city a place to go for Thanksgiving. "They find the fellowship here, they get a good meal and they get out of the cold," he said. They delivered more than 3,100 meals Thanksgiving morning and will...
Unusual Brockton Basement You Have To See To Believe
What may look like a typical suburban home on the outside has a storybook village sprawling through the basement that words cannot describe. I'm sure telling you that this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 115 West Street in Brockton has a mini village in it's basement brings a lot of things to mind, I'm also pretty sure nothing you imagine is quite what you get in reality.
Focus on cars is choking Springfield, other midsize Mass. cities, report finds
Springfield and other so-called “Gateway Cities,” midsize cities seen as powerful engines for harnessing economic development opportunities across Massachusetts, can bolster their vitality and sense of shared community in a post-pandemic era by investing in their walkability atmosphere and diverse downtown commerce districts, among other considerations. A new...
Nonprofit organizations and foodbanks in Western Massachusetts serve on Thanksgiving
It would be safe to assume someone like Jack Smith has nothing to be thankful for. He isn’t homeless but has lost both of his parents as well as his grandmother, who used to give food away every Thanksgiving. However, the moment he stepped into Open Pantry Community Services...
Happy tales to you. Good news from the housing market.
Buyers, sellers, and industry experts offer tips on how to win. Interest rates are in the sixes. Housing inventory is perpetually low. But all is not lost. Take it from these three housing warriors, who bought or sold homes in the past six months — and two real estate experts who found silver linings in this cloudy landscape.
