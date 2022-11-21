Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
impact601.com
Murder suspect found in Ohio after near month-long chase
The murder suspect in an October incident was found nearly 900 miles away Tuesday morning. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, Tuesday at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Laurel Police Department was notified that Ronald Buckley had been taken into custody in Fremont Ohio. “Acting quickly on a tip that...
