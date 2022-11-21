ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Your Guide To Holiday Carriage Rides In North Texas

“Dashing through the lack of snow (because, Texas) in a one-or-two-horse open sleigh, through Dallas TX you go, laughing all the way…” Can you imagine it? With these carriage rides, you don’t have to just imagine this magical tradition at all!. If it’s Highland Park Christmas lights...
DALLAS, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse

Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
DALLAS, TX
Houston Chronicle

Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’

DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area

It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
DALLAS, TX
Ash Jurberg

This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
FORT WORTH, TX
blackchronicle.com

Flu cases surge in Dallas Fort Worth ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT WORTH, Texas — As households put together to assemble round for Thanksgiving, a flu variant that hits children and seniors the toughest is now the dominant pressure in the U.S. Influenza A(H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S., in line with the U.S. It comes...
FORT WORTH, TX
Golf Review: The Clubs At Watters Creek

Start talking to people about municipal services and you’ll often get a less-than-favorable response. Luckily for the good citizens of Allen and golfers all over Collin Country, there is one city service most will be happy with: The city-owned Clubs at Watters Creek, which straddles the Allen – Plano border, offers public golf for everyone with a variety of options.
ALLEN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning

Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs

LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
LEWISVILLE, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
FORT WORTH, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.

 http://www.localprofile.com

