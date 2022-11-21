Read full article on original website
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
Despite the Storms, Thousands Turn Out for YMCA Turkey TrotsLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Thanksgiving forecast takes a turn for the worse
Bad news for Thanksgiving travel and even Turkey Day itself. The storm that was supposed to move through our area early in the week has become slower and wetter. Gulf air moves north, and a storm moving south from the northwest bringing light showers on Wednesday, but for last-minute Thanksgiving travelers it will get heavier on Wednesday night.
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
Rain & storms in the forecast for Thanksgiving Day in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, you may want to rethink the annual backyard touch football turkey bowl with the family unless you’re ready to rock and roll with some rain as it may be a wet Thanksgiving Day in North Texas. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth...
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
Houston Chronicle
Legal experts: Dallas’ median ban could bring lawsuits; ACLU already ‘exploring options’
DALLAS — A new Dallas law banning people from road medians or risk a fine up to $500 opens the city up to a lawsuit that could cost taxpayers, legal experts say. The restriction bans pedestrians from standing or walking on roadway medians less than 6 feet wide, in the middle of streets without medians and in clear zones like bike lanes and road shoulders. It exempts permitted workers, as well as pedestrians directly crossing the street, giving or receiving emergency aid, or on the median while following police instructions.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Dallas metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
blackchronicle.com
Flu cases surge in Dallas Fort Worth ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As households put together to assemble round for Thanksgiving, a flu variant that hits children and seniors the toughest is now the dominant pressure in the U.S. Influenza A(H3N2) is now the dominant flu variant in the U.S., in line with the U.S. It comes...
Three people killed in three incidents on wet Dallas freeways on Thanksgiving Day
Sadly, Thanksgiving was a day of tragedy on Dallas highways largely because of the rain coupled with drivers going too fast. A Little Elm man was killed on the Dallas North Tollway
Local Profile
Golf Review: The Clubs At Watters Creek
Start talking to people about municipal services and you’ll often get a less-than-favorable response. Luckily for the good citizens of Allen and golfers all over Collin Country, there is one city service most will be happy with: The city-owned Clubs at Watters Creek, which straddles the Allen – Plano border, offers public golf for everyone with a variety of options.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
Renaissance Dallas At Plano Legacy West Earns Hotel Of The Year Award
Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West has something to brag about after recently earning two industry awards. Renaissance Dallas has been named the hotel of the year in the full-service category and front-of-the-house manager of the year for ambassador, Robyn Ahrens. “We are immensely proud to have been named hotel...
North Texas veterinarians keeping close eye on respiratory illnesses, canine influenza in dogs
LEWISVILLE, Texas — You might not be the only one in the house feeling a little under the weather these days. “In dogs, there's something called the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, which encompasses a bunch of different respiratory viruses,” Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville said. “It can be viruses and actually bacterial infections. And it can present very similarly, so we often don't know which one particularly a dog is being affected with.”
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
Dozen of accidents reported in Tarrant County to start off the holiday weekend
It’s been a tough start to the holiday weekend on Tarrant County highways. Med-Star reports nearly three dozen crashes on Wednesday as Thanksgiving travellers were hitting the road.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
peoplenewspapers.com
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
