Who Looked More Bangin’ At The AMAs?

By Danielle Canada
 4 days ago

The 2022 American Music Awards were held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live and some of our fave gorgeous gals brought high fashion to the carpet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09h9vo_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp

Dubbed the year’s hottest night in music, the AMAs represented top achievements by artists as determined by the fans, for the fans.

This year’s ceremony was hosted by Wayne Brady who bantered with the audience, singing about how he prepared to host the AMAs in his opening monologue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KXSW_0jIih4bq00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

He also walked the carpet alongside his daughter Maile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QJouY_0jIih4bq00

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Like Brady and Maile, a number of stars attended the awards.

An undeniable style standout was Kelly Rowland who slayed per the usual.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gTrp9_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She wore a Nicolas Jebran gown and paired it with leather gloves and a chic blunt cunt bob.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02mmrt_0jIih4bq00

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

So stunning!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L29QH_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

Latto told her Instagram followers that she was “dressed in all black like the omen”, and she was right.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

The rapper wore a getup via Turkish fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRHFv_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

She also donned a bright red lip, chromed-out nails, and a bold cat eye.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SILez_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Are you feeling Latto’s look?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZqxXX_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Another lady in black was Coco Jones. Her geometric style Annakiki gown was an AMAs standout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UZ8a6_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

Not all celebs wore more muted tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph was a dream girl (of course) in this hot pink number…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdLCF_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

and Ari Lennox looked lovely in ice blue. Her AMAs appearance comes amid her recently announcing her national “age/sex/location” tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OBnmr_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

Another style standout was rapper Flo Milli who looked pretty in a pale pink suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oAyvU_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pzd4i_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We’d be remiss if we didn’t show some love to Anitta who continuously slays red carpets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJxg1_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The Brazilian bombshell was a first-time nominee and won the AMA for Favorite Female Latin Artist. Ahead of that, she bared her copious cakes in this look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TCUWa_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

How can you not feel Anitta’s latest red carpet look?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nji0G_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rapper GloRilla made her AMAs debut in this red blazer and paired it with intricate eye makeup.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8rJf_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp / Getty

After walking the carpet she performed her track “Tomorrow 2” alongside Cardi B.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WrZ6Q_0jIih4bq00

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Big Glo’s having a big year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVJ3x_0jIih4bq00

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Other style standouts included Niecy Nash who was booed up with her HERSband Jessica Betts before having a wardrobe change inside the ceremony…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IxnAs_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OI9Db_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32OCve_0jIih4bq00

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and Tinashe whose eclectic Marc Jacobs look turned heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ucjoc_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4983Lk_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tinashe looked great but several people pointed out that singer Dove Cameron wore the exact top.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mxnBC_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=153QhD_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Whoops!

Lastly, Karrueche came through in a Christian Siriano gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1irEb9_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAGL0_0jIih4bq00

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

She was on hand to present the award for Favorite Pop Album.

YOU tell us! Whose 2022 American Music Awards look is your fave?

