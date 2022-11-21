Read full article on original website
Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage
ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
Central Florida residents get ready for Black Friday shopping this year
ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s almost time before we see just how many people will camp out and line up for the deals on Black Friday. Parking spots were empty at a parking lot for an Orlando shopping center on Thanksgiving Day. When Channel 9 spoke to some shoppers...
6 hours to get food: In some parts of Orlando, access is more than an afterthought
ORLANDO, Fla. — Ellis White walked slowly to his front gate, holding back a dog that zealously guarded the back side of fence. He spoke softly, but confidently, not taking much time to think behind a face aged by years of stress holding a family together on the west side of Orlando.
New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
No place like Orlando International Airport for the holiday as thousands fly on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – For some travelers at Orlando International Airport, Thanksgiving day will be spent on a plane. Katherine Covel was on vacation in Orlando with friends and decided to fly back home to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market. Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes. “He’s actually my...
Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders
ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes
Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin...
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Altamonte Springs location
Dave's Hot Chicken has opened a second location in Florida, and just like before it's in the Orlando area. The Nashville-style chicken chain opened up a new shop at 155 Cranes Roost Blvd. in Altamonte Springs on November 18. Dave's started as a pop-up stand in East Hollywood run by chef Dave Kopushyan.
The Story and History of Disney Springs
If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
Lights, snow, markets and more: Winter Garden gets ready for free holiday festivities
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – The city of Winter Garden is preparing a month of Christmas and holiday activities, including Christmas light displays, concerts, markets, parades and more. Tis the Season in Winter Garden kicks off on Friday, Dec. 2 with Light Up Winter Garden, from 6 p.m. to 9...
German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden
Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
Sanford Turkey Day 5K supports families on Thanksgiving
SANFORD, Fla. — Families and friends gathered for a good cause near Lake Monroe. The City of Sanford hosted its 13th annual Turkey Day 5K on Thursday, after the pandemic had affected the event in recent years. The 5K benefited the Sharing Center in Longwood as people donated canned...
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover
ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
Orlando weather: A few showers possible on Thanksgiving in Central Florida ahead of next cool front
ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Thanksgiving!. While you're getting ready to feast with family and friends, you may be trying to decide whether to eat indoors or outdoors. Central Florida will be warm and mostly dry, but there is a chance for some downpours on this Turkey Day. And be sure to have a sweater ready because another cool front is on the way!
I live in Orlando and when I have visitors, these are the 10 places where I recommend they stay — and only one is a Disney hotel
Check out a local's favorite stays in Orlando, including the Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and more.
