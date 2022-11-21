ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

New Filipino restaurant in Orlando promises casual fine dining. Here is what that means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Casual fine dining may sound like an oxymoron, but the minds behind the new Filipino restaurant Kaya don’t see it that way. “It just means that we want folks to come as they are. You know, there’s no pretension or having to feel intimidated by the restaurant experience. There’s not a white tablecloth, but it’s fine dining because of the attention to detail and the intention in our sourcing and our ingredients and in our service that is at the level of fine dining,” said Jamilyn Salonga Bailey, the co-owner of the restaurant.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Thai Super Bowl takes up residence inside Orlando’s Lotte Market

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new restaurant offering up authentic Thai street food has set up shop inside Orlando Lotte Market. Thai Super Bowl, which is now in its soft opening, took over the space previously occupied by Taglish, which is run by Michelin-starred chef Mike Collantes. “He’s actually my...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park Popeye's — anchor of the Orlando Ave 'Chicken Strip' — closes

Winter Park's S. Orlando Ave Popeye's has closed permanently, pushed out of the so-called "Chicken Strip" that it helped to create. The Popeye's at the corner of S. Orlando Ave and W. Fairbanks Ave. was an old-timer amid a rush of trendy fast food chicken chains. Drunks, chefs and the broke and hungry still knew that it served some of the best cheap chicken in  town, but it couldn't keep up with newcomers like Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy!, PDQ and the nearby opening of Chick'nCone. Rumor has it that the lease ended and Popeye's ownership were seeking a move closer to UCF. Overall, Popeye's is a member of the old guard of fast food places.
WINTER PARK, FL
click orlando

Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin...
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

The Story and History of Disney Springs

If you’re traveling to Walt Disney World for more than just a few days, then chances are that at one point or another you’re going to check out Disney Springs. Labeled by the Walt Disney World Resort as “an eclectic mix of unique shops, one-of-a-kind restaurants and lively entertainment” – all under the tagline “Happily Whatever You’re After” – the shopping, dining, and entertainment district nestled on Disney property is free to enter, but just try leaving without spending money on food, merchandise, or a show!
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

German bakery opening in downtown Winter Garden

Colin Reichardt was new to America 11 years ago when he went to a grocery store to buy some bread. All the German native saw was the packaged bread in plastic bags lining the shelves. He said he asked the manager why all the bread had the same color and shape, but the manager didn’t have an answer.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
click orlando

Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble

ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

💡Solutionaries brings non-traditional news to News 6+ Takeover

ORLANDO, Fla. – Solutionaries is a bit of a departure from traditional general assignment reporting. It’s a longer form of storytelling centered around solving problems affecting us all, hence the name ‘Solutionaries.’. It’s not a new program. Solutionaries premiered as a digital newscast in 2021 and has...
ORLANDO, FL
Evie M.

The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando

A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
ORLANDO, FL

