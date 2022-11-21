Read full article on original website
Pink Shared Her Biggest Dish Washing Pet Peeve — And Her Husband Clapped Back With His
When couples list “irreconcilable differences” on their divorce papers, how often are they talking about the dishes? This week, pop diva Pink and partner Carey Hart light-heartedly sparred on social media after the “Sober” singer shared her biggest dirty dishes pet peeve on Instagram. “Good morning,”...
Kate Winslet And Daughter Mia Will Co-Star As Mother And Daughter In New Movie
There is one thing I know for sure — if Academy Award winning actor Kate Winslet is in it, I’m going to watch it. Thus will be the case with the new Channel 4 TV film — I Am Ruth. To add some intrigue to the highly anticipated film, Winslet will be starring alongside her own daughter, twenty-two year old Mia Threapelton. The pair are taking on a complicated mother-daughter relationship on screen.
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
toofab.com
NeNe Leakes Offers Health Update Two Months After Son's Stroke at 23 Years Old
On September 26, Brentt Leakes suffered a stroke and congestive heart failure. NeNe Leakes has a lot to be thankful this year and she did just that, sharing a health update Wednesday to her Instagram Stories nearly two months after her son suffered a terrifying stroke. It was September 26...
Sasha And Malia Obama Hosted Their Parents For A ‘Cocktail Night’ And It Sounded Adorable
While the Obamas are sorely missed by many in the White House, it’s hard not to also love post-first lady Michelle Obama. The best-selling author recently visited the TODAY show to chat about her latest book and share a rare and hilarious story of when her daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, hosted her and Barack for the first time at their new place together.
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
I Couldn't Stand To Be Around My Ex — Until I Realized How Happy It Made Our Kids
My husband and I didn’t have one of those rosy divorces — no “conscious uncoupling” for us. I’ve always been suspicious of happily divorced couples. The ones who welcome their former spouse’s new love with open arms. The ones who don’t have an unkind word to say about their co-parents. I know one woman who refers to her once-husband as “my Ex-traordinary.”
Mila Kunis Revealed That Ashton Kutcher Is Training Their Kids For A 5K
Earlier this month, Ashton Kutcher took to the streets of New York City and ran his first marathon. Kutcher’s wife and actor Mila Kunis revealed that the experience was so meaningful to the That 70s Show actor that their kids are now getting in on the action. The couple's...
Mandy Moore Shares The ‘Super Mom’ Advice Hilary Duff Gave Her About Having Two Kids
Having a second child is a massive step for families — or at least it was for Mandy Moore. The This is Us star just welcomed her second son, Ozzy, last month with with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and recently opened up about how fellow mom and BFF Hilary Duff has helped her navigate her expanding family.
John Legend’s Kids Visited Him At Work On 'The Voice' In Adorable Dad Moment
It was Take Your Kids To Work Day for singer John Legend! The “All Of Me” singer was greeted by two special guests while he worked on the set of music competition show The Voice — his two children — daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.
Kate Hudson Embraces The Chaos Of Christmas, Including “Duking It Out” With Family Members
The holiday season can be a time of cozy nights by the fire, singing Christmas carols, and sipping on some hot chocolate. Sounds picturesque, right? That might be what your holidays look like if you don’t have a wild extended family (and who doesn’t, honestly?) Actor Kate Hudson got real when she described what she expected to go down this holiday season.
Watch Christina Milian's Preteen Daughter Cluelessly Try To Dial A Rotary Phone
Some elder millennials and Gen-X members might remember living in a home with a rotary phone. Y’know, that old device where you didn’t press buttons to dial a number and instead had to turn the dial a certain amount of times in order to call someone? What a time to be alive!
Eva Mendes Hints At Marriage To Ryan Gosling With New Tattoo Picture
Eva Mendes made a subtle statement about her love life on Instagram, and internet sleuths are on the case!. The Cuban-American actor and businesswoman, 48, shared a photo of her new wrist tattoo, which reads “de Gosling.” In Hispanic culture, the use of "de" or "of" unifies the woman's maiden name with her husband's last name after marriage, so speculation swirled over whether or not Mendes perhaps married her longtime love, actor Ryan Gosling, after 11 years together.
Christina Applegate Gets Emotional During First Public Appearance Since MS Diagnosis
Christina Applegate has made her first public appearance since announcing her MS diagnosis last year on Twitter, and it’s for a very special occasion. The Sweetest Thing star attended her Walk of Fame Hollywood star ceremony yesterday and got understandably emotional during the reveal while speaking about her career, her family, and journey with multiple sclerosis.
'Princess Diaries 3' Gets Royal Go-Ahead At Disney
As Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) once said, “It’s not appropriate for royalty to jingle.” But fans of The Princess Diaries films are surely making a ton of noise as news of a third installment hit the internet. That’s right: Princess Diaries 3 is reportedly in the...
Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Is An 'Amazing Stepdad'
Zooey Deschanel’s partner Jonathan Scott is pulling more than boyfriend duty these days. The 42-year-old actress said her boyfriend of three years is "an amazing stepdad” and that “he's really very highly qualified for the job.”. The couple was interviewed, as reported by People, on the red...
James Van Der Beek Opens Up About Holiday Traditions, Healing, & His Hopes For His Kids
In the nearly 25 years since we first fell in love with James Van Der Beek as the starry-eyed title teen character of Dawson’s Creek, he’s taken many forms. He was a reluctant quarterback in Varsity Blues. An “angel of death” in Criminal Minds. A smarmy douche-bag version of himself in Don’t Trust the B— in Apartment 23. Even the voice of Boris in Disney’s animated series Vamperina. But of all the versions of Van Der Beek over the years, he seems to have landed comfortably in his favorite: a husband and father doing his best to bounce some of the gratitude he feels back into the world.
Brendan Fraser Will Not Be At The Golden Globes Because His Mom “Didn’t Raise A Hypocrite”
Actor Brendan Fraser has made quite the career comeback with an overwhelming amount of fan support (including an adorable viral TikTok moment) and a critically acclaimed performance in the new Darren Aronofsky film — The Whale — it seems more than likely Fraser will be on the invite list quite often during award season.
TikTok Mom Exposes The Nightmare of Potty Training, And The Comments Are Gold
If you’re looking for your wheelbarrow-sized dose of birth control, look no further. A mom is trending on TikTok after posting her version of a viral trend where she explains how her potty training is going with her toddler, Austin. Spoiler alert: he’s going everywhere but the toilet.
