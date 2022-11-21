Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
LIST: Holiday parades & events in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Thanksgiving, Pine Belt!. While you’re enjoying this holiday, here are some of the upcoming holiday parades happening around the Pine Belt to mark the holiday season. Dec. 1. Hattiesburg Jaycees 72nd Annual Christmas Parade: 6 p.m. starting at the Sacred Heart High School.
WDAM-TV
Petal organization gives holiday food boxes
Tuesday evening was opening night for "Prancer Path," a fundraiser by the United Way of the Pine Belt, where businesses buy a tree and decorate it for visitors to see. Children's Home celebrates holidays under new leadership. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Homes of Hope for Children is moving into...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Police Looking For Missing Man Last Seen At Merit Health Wesley
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley, on Nov. 4, when he was headed to work after being there with a family member. According to family members, he could possibly be wearing a long...
WLOX
Pleasant Hill Baptist Church holds food giveaway in Saucier
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Ministry teamed up with Feeding the Gulf Coast to help nearly 1,300 people right before Thanksgiving. “God expects his people to help the people in need and this is our biggest reason for doing this, to help the people that are in need,” said Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Food Pantry Director Louise Shavers. “We are just following what God asked us to do.”
Rings found near unidentified human remains in woods
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigators with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) are asking for the public’s help in identifying rings that were found near unidentified human remains. The remains were found in a wooded area on government land near Camp Shelby on Thursday, October 20. The scene was investigated by the sheriff’s office […]
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
impact601.com
Officer and barricaded man injured in Mississippi shootings
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A police officer and a man barricaded inside a Mississippi home have both been injured in shootings Wednesday evening, authorities said. The Jones County deputy was treated and released from the hospital, while the man inside the home remains in the hospital with serious injuries, the Jones County Sheriff's Department said.
WLOX
Gulfport woman dead after Hwy 49 crash in Stone Co.
STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A fatal crash on Highway 49 claimed the life of one person and left another severely injured Wednesday afternoon. Cal Robertson with Mississippi Highway Patrol confirms 58-year-old Marie Fore of Gulfport was killed in the crash. Another woman, the passenger, was injured in the crash and airlifted from the scene.
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 29 in Ellisville
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people were injured in a head-on crash that happened on Highway 29 near Ellisville on Friday, November 18. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on the south side of the highway about half a mile south of Ellisville. […]
Jones County deputy injured in shooting, suspect captured
UPDATE: JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the deputy who was shot, Joey Davis, has been treated and released from South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC). He had suffered gunshot wounds to both upper legs. He is at home and is expected to make a full recovery. […]
Suspect accused of shooting Mississippi deputy taken into custody
The suspect in the shooting of a Jones County deputy has been taken into custody and treated at a regional hospital for one or more gunshot wounds. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s office said the suspect was captured at a residence on Riley Johnson Road, where the suspect is accused of shooting and wounding a JCSD deputy earlier in the day.
WLOX
‘Peek a boo: We got you’: Mississippi man caught after trolling police on Facebook
JONES COUNTY, Miss. — Be careful who you are taunting. A Mississippi man who trolled authorities on social media after he was listed as one of Jones County’s “most wanted” fugitives was arrested Thursday, authorities said. Jenise Bolin, 31, Ellisville, was wanted on a bench warrant...
WDAM-TV
House fire contained to bedroom, Collins Fire Department reports
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - An “unintentional/accidentally overloaded electrical circuit” is considered the initial culprit behind a home fire Tuesday night in Collins. Collins Fire Department firefighters managed to keep the damage within the room of origin, a bedroom, and were able to rescue a pet dog, which was found in a kennel crate in the living room.
WDAM-TV
Sheriff’s department investigating ATV theft in Jones Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the theft of another ATV. According to the sheriff’s department, the red 2021 Honda Rancher ATV was taken from a home on Charlie Green Road in eastern Jones County on Tuesday. Anyone with information...
Mississippi Link
Columbia’s Winter Wonderland event to kick off with ice skating rink grand opening
After months in the making, Experience Columbia’s annual Winter Wonderland event is officially set to begin this upcoming weekend, featuring an entire month of Christmas-themed festivities. Starting Saturday, November 26, attendees will be invited to enjoy activities throughout Downtown Columbia, with one of the newest additions including an ice...
WLOX
What to do if you think you have the flu during the holidays
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -While you are passing food around the Thanksgiving table, you could also be sharing something else. Flu season typically peaks between December and February according to the CDC, but Dr. Anita Henderson of the Hattiesburg Clinic said doctors started seeing an increase in flu patients as early as September.
