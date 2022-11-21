ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Search for next LATC president wrapping up

WATERTOWN, S.D.–The Watertown School Board holds a special meeting this (Wednesday) morning with just one item on the agenda, but it’s an important one. They’ll meet to vote on who’ll get a contract offer to become the next president of Lake Area Technical College (LATC). Mike...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
knuj.net

South Dakota Man Injured in Highway 14 Accident

South Dakota man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a one car rollover Friday night around 9:49pm. 71 year old James Edwin Schmaedeke of Brookings, South Dakota lost control of his Ford Five Hundred while eastbound on Highway 14 and it rolled stopping in the ditch. Schmaedeke was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center. The accident was on Highway 14 at 280th Avenue in Prairieville Township of Brown County.
BROOKINGS, SD
frcheraldstar.com

Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023

BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman seriously injured in crash northwest of Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Charges are pending against one of the drivers involved in a two vehicle crash northwest of Watertown Tuesday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says it happened around 5:30 at the intersection of 164th Street and 448th Avenue, 13 miles northwest of Watertown.
WATERTOWN, SD
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman killed in crash on South Dakota interstate

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman was killed in a crash near Brookings, South Dakota after her SUV stalled on 1-29. Her SUV was rear-ended by a semi. The collision sent both vehicles into a nearby ditch. Kelley Rodriguez, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
wnax.com

SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention

A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
BROOKINGS, SD
gowatertown.net

Watertown traffic pursuit leads to drug bust

WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Minnesota man was arrested Sunday night following a vehicle pursuit in Watertown. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says a deputy spotted a silver Jeep Compass speeding on 20th Avenue Southeast near the Watertown Gun Range, and attempted a traffic stop. The driver continued eastbound at a high...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Bar brawl leads to multiple stabbings in Florence, SD

FLORENCE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KXLG, three people were arrested on Thanksgiving Eve after an altercation led to multiple non-fatal stabbings. KXLG says deputies were called out to a bar in northern Florence, SD, after two suspects, Trevor Murray and Leah Knapp from Sioux Falls, were involved in a physical altercation with a third suspect, Cory Rislov. After Rislov attempted to hit Murray, Murray brandished a knife and stabbed Rislov on the side of his face.
FLORENCE, SD
calmatters.network

Castlewood members celebrate clubhouse reopening

Hundreds of members of The Club at Castlewood flocked to the hillside venue to celebrate the reopening of its clubhouse Nov. 12. The clubhouse opened in 1972 and had not seen significant updates since that time. The club was being pressured by Alameda County to bring the building into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act that passed in 1991. The club was rebranded earlier this year to The Club at Castlewood from its prior Castlewood Country Club. The name change was designed to signify it’s now a family-oriented club with something for everyone.
CASTLEWOOD, SD
gowatertown.net

Woman killed in crash on I-29 near Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – One woman died Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash a mile south of Brookings. The Highway Patrol says a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationary in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed...
BROOKINGS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy