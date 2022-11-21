Read full article on original website
fox9.com
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
fox9.com
Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police
CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
New Minneapolis police chief spots man waving replica machine gun at cars in downtown
MINNEAPOLIS – A scary situation was spotted Wednesday night by the new Minneapolis police chief. Police say Chief Brian O'Hara saw a man waving what appeared to be a machine gun at cars near 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.O'Hara called for backup, and officers made an arrest. He is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say
Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
ccxmedia.org
Complaint: Sale of Designer Shoes Precedes Plymouth Fatal Shooting
A prearranged sale of designer shoes was actually a setup to rob a 17-year-old victim before the teen was fatally shot, according to charges filed this week. August Sirleaf, 19, of Plymouth is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. The fatal...
CBS News
Gunman in Halloween mask kills customer, injures server at Bloomington restaurant
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- On the day before Thanksgiving, Bloomington police are investigating a fatal shooting inside a Vietnamese restaurant. It happened at the Cô Tu' Oriental Cuisine restaurant near the 8900 block of Penn Avenue. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges didn't mince words about the tragedy. "The person that...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Charges: Man stabbed co-worker during smoke break at small town restaurant
A Wykoff, Minnesota man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker outside Susie's Roadhouse on Sunday. Noah A. Foster, 22, is charged in Fillmore County District Court with second-degree attempted murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. According to the criminal complaint, Foster's...
fox9.com
Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County
RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial
Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
Charges: Target employee stole $22k in cash from Monticello store
Prosecutors in Wright County allege a 44-year-old Saint Bonifacius woman stole thousands of dollars worth of cash while working at a Target store in Monticello. Sue Ann Kolb is charged with Wright County District Court with one count of theft. According to the criminal complaint, the store's asset protection manager...
Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought
WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
KIMT
Knock-and-announce search warrant leads to Rochester woman being arrested
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A knock-and-announce warrant this week has resulted in charges against two women who are believed to distribute fentanyl. The sheriff’s office said the SE Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team executed the warrant in the 1900 block of W. Center St. in Rochester near Cascade Lake Park.
Suspect from Texas caught in Oklahoma after deadly Bloomington shooting
Police believe a male suspect walked into Cô Tu’ just after 1 p.m. brandishing two weapons and shot and killed a 49-year old man. Another man, a 25-year-old server, was shot multiple times and sustained “non-life threatening injuries.”
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
North Dakota man has customized mobility van stolen in downtown Minneapolis while visiting for Vikings game
MINNEAPOLIS — In this season of Thanksgiving, lifelong Minnesota Vikings fan Joel Zenker, has a lot to be thankful for. "They told me my life expectancy was 50," said Zenker. Zenker, now 68, survived a car accident 34 years ago, that left him paralyzed from the chest down. "I've...
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
KAAL-TV
Byron man arrested on probation; allegedly attacked police officers
(ABC 6 News) – A Byron man is facing DWI and assault charges after Rochester police arrested him outside a NW shopping center. According to court documents, Rochester police responded to Glynners Pub on Broadway after being told Bryce James Bjork, 48, had been spotted at the bar. Bjork...
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man charged with child neglect in death of young child
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of neglect of a child resulting in substantial harm after the death of a child under 4. Darius Dwayne Pitchford, 34, will appear in Olmsted County Court in January following the death of his child on Feb. 14. According to...
