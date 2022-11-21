ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

fox9.com

Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside

STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
STILLWATER, MN
fox9.com

Drunk driver in Chaska had BAC more than 4 times the legal limit: police

CHASKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Chaska was arrested after driving drunk Wednesday night with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police said. The Chaska Police Department tweeted about the incident, alleging a man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his driving. He couldn't perform any of the field sobriety tests, and ended up having a 0.34 blood-alcohol content (BAC).
CHASKA, MN
mahoningmatters.com

‘Cold-blooded killer’ in Halloween mask shoots restaurant customer, Minnesota cops say

Update: A 47-year-old man from Texas was arrested in Oklahoma in connection with a fatal shooting at a Minnesota restaurant, cops say. Aaron Le fled in a white Mercedes Sprinter van, according to police in Bloomington, Minnesota. With help from officers in Kansas and Oklahoma, he was located and arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 24, about 11 hours after the shooting, police said.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
ccxmedia.org

Complaint: Sale of Designer Shoes Precedes Plymouth Fatal Shooting

A prearranged sale of designer shoes was actually a setup to rob a 17-year-old victim before the teen was fatally shot, according to charges filed this week. August Sirleaf, 19, of Plymouth is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Yaseen Johnson. The fatal...
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Red Wing shooting: Suspect shot in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect was shot by a member of law enforcement in Red Wing, Minnesota, Tuesday. According to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 1 p.m. Red Wing Police received a call for assistance from a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy who had located a damaged vehicle in a city-owned parking lot on Levee Road.
RED WING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man accused in deadly NE Mpls. break-in found incompetent to stand trial

Featured video is from Aug. 13MINNEAPOLIS -- A 31-year-old man accused in a deadly break-in stabbing in northeast Minneapolis over the summer has been found incompetent to stand trial.According to court records, Franklin White was found incompetent during a remote hearing Tuesday. Another court hearing is scheduled for May. White faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Peterson. On Aug. 12, 911 dispatchers received a frantic call from a woman regarding a man who had broken into her home on the 1800 block of Arthur Street Northeast and was assaulting her husband.According to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage driver shot before crashing into Woodbury garage, 2 suspects sought

WOODBURY, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy was shot before he crashed his vehicle through a residential garage in Woodbury late Monday afternoon.City officials say officers were called to the 500 block of Lake View Drive at about 4:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting and crash.The boy was found inside a vehicle with a "non-life threatening gunshot wound," along with another teenage boy who was not hurt.Two suspects, who police say knew the two teens inside the vehicle, are said to have fled the area on foot after the shooting. A "disagreement" preceded the shooting.Officials describe both suspects as "Black males." One was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that had white text on the back, along with gray paints, black shoes and a mask with a camouflage pattern. The other suspect wore a black puffer jacket, dark athletic pants with white stripes, and white shoes.The shooting led Washington County officials to put out a "CodeRed emergency call" that advised area residents to shelter in place. Officials say there is no longer any threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
WOODBURY, MN
kfgo.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN

