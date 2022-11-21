ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Conor Lamb to join personal injury law firm after leaving office

By Ryan Deto
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-Mt. Lebanon, said Sunday he plans to join a personal injury law firm after leaving office next year — though the move could be temporary.

Lamb, 38, has served in Washington for more than four years but opted not to seek reelection. He said on Twitter that he will be joining the law firm Kline & Specter after his term expires in January.

The firm is based in Philadelphia, but has offices in Pittsburgh. One of the firm’s founders, Thomas Kline, recently had the Duquesne University law school named after him.

Before his time in Congress, Lamb worked as a prosecutor for the U.S. Attorney’s office of Western Pennsylvania.

“Each day in Congress I drew on my time as a prosecutor and tried to be a strong and civil advocate for everyday Pennsylvanians,” Lamb wrote on Twitter. “Going forward, I intend to do the same by returning to the courtroom.”

Lamb ran for U.S. Senate this year, but was defeated in the Democratic primary by U.S. Sen-elect John Fetterman. Lamb did not seek reelection in the 17th Congressional District, which includes Beaver County and many Allegheny County suburbs. Aspinwall Democrat Chris Deluzio won a race for the open seat in the Nov. 8 election.

Lamb’s political rise garnered national attention in 2018. After former U.S. Rep. Tim Murphy resigned amid scandal, Lamb captured his district in a special election in which Republicans were heavily favored. Lamb’s prominence was used as an argument that Democrats could win back voters in conservative areas if they had more moderate views on issues surrounding energy, policing and bipartisanship.

“My parents and grandparents made sure I knew how good this country was to us,” Lamb said on Twitter. “They inspired me to spend 13 years in public service. Now, I want my law practice to be about providing a voice for people who need help, and making our democracy work.”

Lamb left the door open to returning to public service, saying he hopes to “return to public service one day, perhaps soon.”

With Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro soon vacating that office to become governor, Lamb’s name has been mentioned as a possible candidate for the post. As governor, Shapiro will have the ability to appoint an interim attorney general next year, but that appointee must be approved by the Republican-controlled state Senate, which could be unlikely to support a prominent and ambitious Democrat such as Lamb.

After an interim attorney general is appointed, the seat will then be filled in an upcoming election.

Yobe
3d ago

Good they got rid of him your own party voted against you. You can not tell parents that it's a good idea to allow homosexuals to go into school and teach children about sexuality.

