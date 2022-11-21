Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Human smuggling: it’s happening at our northern, as well as our southern borderLauren JessopSyracuse, NY
Destination Turning Stone Resort Casino - A Fun Destination in Central NY for Fun and EntertainmentDan PfeiferVerona, NY
The peculiar Spirits at the VERY haunted Chase Manor of Auburn, New York.Ridley's WreckageAuburn, NY
ORANGE ZONE: Syracuse vs. Boston College Preview
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Orange football is in the worst place a college football program can be season to season. Average after looking like a program to be reckoned with. Now they face one of two paths, 7-5 and a good taste in their mouths to end the regular season or 6-6 and the memory of a collapse Orange fans haven't seen the likes of before.
Runners gather for 9th annual Liverpool Turkey Trot
LIVERPOOL N.Y. — Nearly 2,000 runners gathered at Onondaga Lake Park on a comfortable Thanksgiving morning for the annual Liverpool Turkey Trot. “It’s our family Thanksgiving tradition,” said Heather Zimmerman of Cicero. “We’ve been doing it for years and thought we’d bring the kids in as well.”
Fulton kicks December off with tree lighting, family fun
FULTON, N.Y. — On Saturday, Dec. 3, families in Fulton are invited to once again celebrate the upcoming holiday season with the annual tree lighting. The Special Events Committee of Fulton will be welcoming back Santa and the Grinch to partake in the festivities. New activities this year include horse-drawn sleigh rides and fireworks along the Oswego River.
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
Syracuse Mayor Walsh announces expansion of sidewalk snow removal program for another year
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Mayor Walsh has announced plans to expand the sidewalk snow removal program this winter, which will add 25 more miles to the routes needed to be cleared. In the past, the program has allowed for Syracuse contractor JSK Snow Services to remove snow from about...
Oswego County to invest $2M to renovate Legends Fields Complex
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Oswego County Legislature plans to invest $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex for renovations, according to the Office of the Chairman of the Legislature James Weatherup. The renovations will create a premier destination for baseball and softball with the goal of becoming a regional...
Syracuse football vs. Boston College: Predictions and what to watch for in Week 13
Syracuse, N.Y. — Let's take a trip back in time. The year is 2004, and the Boston College Eagles are ranked 17th in the nation, so close to their first BCS Bowl berth that they can almost reach out and touch it. On the flip side the Syracuse Orange are 5-5, and after a run filled with so much success Orange fans are calling for long time head coach Paul Pasqualoni to be sent packing.
Syracuse Christmas tree lighting ceremony to close roads around Clinton Square
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As is tradition each year, the City of Syracuse will be holding a ceremony to light the Christmas tree in Downtown Syracuse, near the Clinton Square Ice Rink. Because of the ceremony, a number of roads surrounding Clinton Square are being closed to accommodate the crowds.
Local restaurant helps out survivors of deadly fire in North Syracuse
North Syracuse, N.Y. — Family members of the 8-year-old girl who died in the North Syracuse fire continue to grieve. The news of what happened in the fire was shattering to Vincent Romano. "I just was immediately felt heart broken," said Romano. Romano was told by the school's principal...
Black Friday shopping begins in Central New York
The annual post-Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday continues as shoppers get a start on buying gifts at reduced prices for winter holidays. Business like Best Buy opened their doors early, at 5 a.m. Our CNY Central team was at the electronics retailer on Erie Boulevard this morning, where there were just over a dozen cars in the parking lot. Best Buy, like many retailers for the holiday season, will be extending its hours. This Black Friday, the DeWitt Location will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The weather for black Friday shopping and tree lighting will not be as nice as Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- We certainly had a sunny, dry and pleasant Thanksgiving holiday across much of central New York as we expected would happen. In fact we officially hit 56 degrees for the high temperature at the Syracuse Airport Thursday afternoon. The reason for Thursday's warmth was due to the passage...
What you need to know about SU football's Week 13 foe: the Boston College Eagles
Syracuse, N.Y. — The highest of highs, the lowest of lows and now, Syracuse football is on the fringe of sitting in the most forsaken of places when it come to college football. In the middle, average, meh, and okay are all words that come to mind when the Orange's record is inserted into a conversation and ever so slowly the possibility that they end up there has become all the more real. Enter Week 13, and a team who knows that after this week their season is over in the Boston College Eagles.
"The poor kid, he just wanted to help his sister." Neighbor recounts North Syracuse fire
North Syracuse, NY — Neighbors looked on in horror Tuesday evening as flames engulfed a home they knew had a child inside. Nancy Hohler was next door on Lawdon Street, watching TV. "I heard a scream," she said. She says her 7-year-old neighbor came running for help with burned...
Travel numbers for the Thanksgiving holiday are expected to mirror pre-pandemic levels
Syracuse, N.Y. — Thanksgiving day is almost here, and AAA is predicting 54.6 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home. This year is expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving since 2000, a 1.5% increase over last year and 98% of pre-pandemic levels. According to AAA,...
8-year-old girl dies in North Syracuse house fire Tuesday night
North Syracuse, N.Y. — An 8-year-old girl is dead and her 76-year-old grandfather is in critical condition at the hospital after a house fire in North Syracuse just before Thanksgiving. The Onondaga County Sheriff's department says Nezamyah White died in the fire on Lawdon Street Tuesday evening at 7:34...
Village of Cato neighbors still dealing with water issues
Cato, N.Y. — The Village of Cato is still recovering its water supply following a water main break on Wednesday. Friday morning, the Village of Cato's official Facebook page had two updates for neighbors. "Bottled water is again available at the village office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m....
AMR provides safety tips for neighbors during the holidays
Syracuse, N.Y. — Many people during the holiday season are in a rush to get to their relatives' house or to prepare dinner for their family. Accidents will happen, but are preventable. "Everything happens less with negative consequences when you're slower and more deliberate with your actions," said paramedic...
Syracuse Police increasing their presence at Destiny USA ahead of this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, NY — Thanksgiving is coming up followed by Black Friday. Syracuse Police are expecting heavy foot traffic at Destiny USA on a day that in previous years has seen violence at the mall. In 2019, there was a shooting at the mall right by the food court. In...
Marathon School District names new superintendent
Marathon, NY — The Marathon School Board selected the district's next superintendent of schools. Andy Buchsbaum will take over the district around January ninth of 2023. He has served as an administrator the past 10 years in the Owego Apalachin Central School District. “Mr. Buchsbaum brings many key skills,...
Vera House has a new Interim Executive Director, Angela Douglas on paid leave
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Executive Director Angela Douglas is on paid administrative leave at domestic and sexual abuse resource organization Vera House. The website now lists an Interim Executive Director named Sheri Rodriguez. Rodriguez was formerly on the board, but is now stepping out of that role and into this one as of Monday, we're told.
