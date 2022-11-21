Syracuse, N.Y. — The highest of highs, the lowest of lows and now, Syracuse football is on the fringe of sitting in the most forsaken of places when it come to college football. In the middle, average, meh, and okay are all words that come to mind when the Orange's record is inserted into a conversation and ever so slowly the possibility that they end up there has become all the more real. Enter Week 13, and a team who knows that after this week their season is over in the Boston College Eagles.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO