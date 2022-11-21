Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Over the moon: An old-timey small town bakery is putting Cortland on the map
CORTLAND – It’s five days before the big day. The Model A dashes down West Fourth Street. Its driver eases up in front of a brick storefront and strolls inside, jaunty as you please, dressed in his Sunday best. The black-and-white scene turns technicolor, like a Gage County...
News Channel Nebraska
Wedding florist accused of burglary
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriffs’ Office reports the arrest of 40-year-old Jeffrey Brent Vanhouten of Tabor on theft and burglary charges. Investigators say a Tabor couple contracted with Vanhouten, who owns a floral company, to deliver flowers to a wedding in Omaha. He is accused of returning to Tabor and entering their home without permission during the wedding.
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Iowa receives over 3 years in prison for robberies
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa man man will serve over three years in prison for a robbery charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 22-year-old Mario Quiroga, of Carter Lake, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Tuesday. He was charged for one count of interference with interstate commerce by way of robbery. Quiroga received 41 months in federal prison and will have a three-year term of supervised release after the initial sentence. There is no parole in the federal system. Quiroga was also ordered to pay $466.00 in restitution.
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington defends Class B State title by downing Omaha Gross
LINCOLN - Bennington has claimed its second state championship in as many years. In a battle of the unbeaten, the top-seeded Badgers defeated second-seeded Omaha Gross 38-14 to claim the Class B State Title on Tuesday night. Bennington held the Cougars to their lowest point total all season. "We've asked...
News Channel Nebraska
Leslie A. Bradley, 74, Brownville, NE
Leslie A. Bradley, age 74 of Brownville, NE passed away on November 18, 2022 at the Ambassador Care Center in Nebraska City. Leslie Ann Bradley was born on December 31, 1947 in Santa Ana, CA; the daughter of James LeRoy Most and Norman Linn Reed. She attended school and graduated from high school in Whittier, CA. She attended college in Morrilton, AR and graduated with a degree in Graphic Design.
News Channel Nebraska
Warrant out for 18-year-old in connection to Omaha homicide
OMAHA, Neb, -- A felony warrant has been issues for an 18-year-old man for an Omaha homicide that occurred at the beginning of November. The Omaha Police Department said a felony warrant for first-degree murder has been made for the arrest of 18-year-old Keanu Louis. Louis is described as a 5'9'', 130 lbs. black man with black hair and brown eyes.
News Channel Nebraska
Ol' Red 99.5 and local businesses prepare to offer free Thanksgiving meal to community
FAIRBURY, NE — For the 22nd year in a row, a southeast Nebraska radio station along with local businesses is putting on a Thanksgiving meal. "You know, we feed 400 people every Thanksgiving and that means a lot. It means that it's needed and we're doing this for a purpose," Ol' Red 99.5 Station Manager Trevor Steinmeyer said.
News Channel Nebraska
Former UNK football player accused of on-campus robbery
KEARNEY, NE — A former UNK football player is wanted by authorities for an alleged on-campus robbery. Court documents say two robbery charges were filed against 19-year-old Tobechukwu (Tobey) Okafor of Omaha last week. The charges are related to an incident from October 29. A man and woman say they were walking on campus just after midnight on the morning of the 29th. They say Okafor pushed between them, grabbed the woman’s wallet and water bottle before taking glasses off of the man’s face. Police say other people in the area started to approach, so Okafor dropped the items and ran away.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man sentenced for drug-related charges
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Lincoln was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug-related charges like conspiracy to distribute. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Esequiel Guerrero, of Lincoln, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Tuesday. Guerrero was charged for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, a mixture or substance containing cocaine and a mixture or substance containing marijuana. He will serve 180 months in prison before his five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested in connection to Omaha parking garage shooting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in connection to a parking garage shooting that injured two teens at the beginning of the month. The Omaha Police Department said that investigators arrested 22-year-old Ronniel Wells for the parking garage shooting that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 9. OPD...
News Channel Nebraska
OPD: Man arrested for Family Dollar robbery
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested a 62-year-old man in connection to a robbery at an Omaha store. Officers with the Omaha Police Department have arrested one person for a robbery at the Family Dollar at 4310 Ames Avenue Tuesday night. Police said they responded to a...
News Channel Nebraska
Brink charged with abuse of vulnerable adult
NEBRASKA CITY - A Nebraska City man is charged in Otoe County with abuse of his mother on Nov. 15. A police affidavit says the mother of 29-year-old Johnathan Brink talked to police at CHI Health St. Mary’s Hospital about a threat to slit her throat. Police say she...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple attempted auto thefts cause accidents in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Multiple vehicle theft attempts, two of which caused accidents, are being investigated by the Lincoln Police Department. LPD said officers were sent to ACE Hardware, 901 S 27th St. around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a reported auto theft. Officers said they talked to the 31-year-old victim...
News Channel Nebraska
Wallet reportedly stolen while woman shops in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A wallet was reportedly missing from a woman's purse and had fraudulent transactions ran on her credit cards in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Super Saver Grocery Store, 5440 South 56, on Sunday around 11:30 a.m. for a reported theft. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
California man receives 13 years in prison for drug-related charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A man from California was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Monday for drug-related charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Ricardo Jiminez-Noveno, of San Francisco, Calif., was sentenced in Lincoln, Nebraska to 156 months in prison. Jiminez-Noveno was charged for possession of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and marijuana, with the intent to distribute. He will serve five years of supervised release after his initial prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus PD to participate in seat belt safety campaign over Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A police department in Platte County is participating in a nationwide safety campaign this Thanksgiving Day weekend. The Columbus Police Department will have more officers patrolling the streets for the "Buckle Up, Every Trip, Every Time" campaign. The campaign aims to bring awareness to motorists to wear...
News Channel Nebraska
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening. The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles targeted in Eagle
EAGLE - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office posted suspect photos following theft from a vehicle in Eagle on the early morning hours Tuesday. Video footage shows a dark-colored hatchback and two unknown individuals moving through a neighborhood attempting to get into vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
News Channel Nebraska
Three injured in rollover, north of Beatrice
BEATRICE – Three people were taken to a hospital following a one-vehicle rollover accident north of Beatrice, Sunday afternoon. The Nebraska State Patrol investigating the accident, which occurred on the northbound side of the four-lane, divided U.S. Highway 77. The accident happened near the intersection of U.S. 77 and...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman reports almost 8K stolen from bank account
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A woman in Lincoln reported that her credit cards were stolen and almost $8,000 worth of transactions had been ran on them. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Wal-Mart, 8700 Andermatt, on Saturday around 7:20 p.m. for a reported theft. Officers said the victim...
Comments / 0