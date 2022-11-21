The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 25 – December 2, 2022!. Join us Saturday, November 26th, 12:00-7:00 pm for our annual indoor/outdoor Kris Kringle Holiday Market, inspired by the 700-year-old tradition of open-air Christmas markets in Europe. Amazing merchants and artists will inspire and delight with festive holiday décor, unique gifts, and expertly crafted treasures. Enjoy live music, food truck fare, and adult beverages from 3:00-7:00 pm. There is something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market!

VENICE, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO