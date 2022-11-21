Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
Neighbors in Tierra Verde are concerned following a sewage leak issue.EddyEvonAnonymousTierra Verde, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
usf.edu
Red tide still plaguing Sarasota and Manatee counties
Red tide is no longer drifting north along the Gulf Coast. Only background concentrations of the organism that causes red tide were found along Pinellas County beaches this week. State environmental officials say low concentrations reported last week at the mouth of Tampa Bay are no longer being found. That's...
Longboat Observer
East County weather page photo: November 24
Gordon Silver photographed this family of Sandhill cranes snatching up grubs for lunch along State Road 70 near Lorraine Road in Lakewood Ranch. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.
businessobserverfl.com
New indoor pickleball club picks up members before it's even opened
After researching what was missing from the game, Brian McCarthy discovered players were looking for some control in the environment. General Contractor: Southern Cross Contracting Inc. Design firm: Balaity Property Enhancement. Project Details. When the Bird Key Yacht Club board of governors went looking for ideas to improve the club,...
Red tide, dead fish continue impacting parts of Sarasota County as holiday weekend approaches
State and local officials have been keeping a close eye on red tide conditions throughout Florida's Gulf Coast. With the holiday weekend approaching, out-of-state visitors are starting to notice impacts in parts of Sarasota County.
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch neighborhoods add community response programs
Although a Community Emergency Response Team team has served the original Lakewood Ranch CDD neighborhoods for 15 years, neighborhoods in the Stewardship District have established their own CERT programs to provide better reach throughout the area. “CERT is a perfect example of how we're coming together to try to make...
Beach Beacon
Largo discusses options for future of former golf course property
LARGO — In May, the City Commission approved the $600,000 purchase of the former Pinecrest Golf Course property just north of Taylor Lake Park. The goal was to turn the 21.4-acre site into a regional stormwater retention area that could aid private construction in the medical arts district to the north.
getnews.info
Jeff LaBelle Welcomes Visitors to Sarasota, Florida – Still a Beautiful Place to live and visit
Although we are saddened by the devastation south of us from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota was barely scathed. “As a long time resident and business owner in Sarasota, I have watched it grow and thrive”, said Jeffrey LaBelle. It’s beautiful with award winning beach, Siesta Key Beach, and nearby Longboat Key, Lido Key and Casey Key. St. Petersburg, Tampa and Clearwater are all close by. Downtown Sarasota is a vibrant community, with younger families moving in and expanding outside of downtown to Lakewood Ranch and Palmer Ranch.
Longboat Observer
Evangel Baptist Church brings Bethlehem to Lakewood Ranch
East County's Linda Baker was busy making sure the costumes she had sewn for Evangel Baptist Church’s Drive-Thru Bethlehem were ready. Baker, who lives in the Il Villaggio neighborhood, and other volunteers spent hours at the church checking measurements to ensure the costumes would fit the people playing the characters. Then came the ironing.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Awesome Things to Do at Siesta Key, FL
Siesta Key is a narrow island in Sarasota County, Florida with a great beach town vibe. The beautiful weather, amazing beaches and great local restaurants offer so many fun things to do at Siesta Key, Florida throughout the year. Whether you’re visiting Siesta Key with family or friends, you’re sure to have a great time in this beautiful beach destination on Florida’s Gulf Coast.
businessobserverfl.com
Former Manatee commissioner returns to private sector
The Planner On Call firm started as a way for Misty Servia to keep up with her AICP certification. But after her four-year term as a Manatee County commissioner ended Monday, Servia's devoting more time to the business. Former Manatee County Commissioner Misty Servia is turning her focus to a...
Mysuncoast.com
Runners, walkers take off the in the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot 5K
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Runners and walkers burned some calories ahead of Thanksgiving dinner today at the Nathan Benderson Park Turkey Trot. Nearly 3,500 runners and walkers of all ages and abilities — some with strollers, some with dogs — took to Sarasota-Bradenton’s Nathan Benderson Park Thanksgiving morning for the fifth annual Florida Turkey Trot Presented By Publix. It’s the biggest turnout the race has reported so far.
southfloridareporter.com
Fishing in Bradenton: The Complete Guide
If you’re a passionate angler visiting Florida, then fishing in Bradenton has to be on your to-do list. Cozily nestled between Sarasota and Tampa, this Florida gem boasts superb fisheries. And no, this isn’t an overstatement – if anything, we’re selling it short! With prolific rivers, powerful bays, and the mighty Gulf of Mexico at its doorstep, fishing in Bradenton is nothing short of excellent.
What’s On Suncoast? 11.25 – 12.2
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for the area this week of November 25 – December 2, 2022!. Join us Saturday, November 26th, 12:00-7:00 pm for our annual indoor/outdoor Kris Kringle Holiday Market, inspired by the 700-year-old tradition of open-air Christmas markets in Europe. Amazing merchants and artists will inspire and delight with festive holiday décor, unique gifts, and expertly crafted treasures. Enjoy live music, food truck fare, and adult beverages from 3:00-7:00 pm. There is something for everyone to get into the holiday spirit at this holiday market!
businessobserverfl.com
Redevelopment of Bath & Racquet Club receives final approval
A major staple of Sarasota’s south side was the Bath & Racquet Club, or at least it was for half a century before closing in 2020. Redevelopment of the 13.42-site could begin within weeks after Sarasota Springs LLC, the new owner, won the site plan and minor conditional approval on Nov. 9 by a 3-2 vote of the Sarasota Planning Board. The site is located just off South Tamiami Trail.
usf.edu
Here, there, everywhere: Red tide plagues SWFL after Hurricane Ian
From Tampa Bay south to Ten Thousand Islands, local groups and state agencies that test for and track red tide are warning that the harmful algae that kills fish, sickens dogs, and whose acrid air chase people off the beach is here. And there. And there. And there. Red tide...
fox13news.com
New majority on Sarasota County school board looks to remove superintendent
SARASOTA, Fla. - Following the November election, the new Sarasota County school board has a solid majority of conservatives who said they would address the concerns of parents who felt neglected by the previous board. Now that two new Sarasota County School Board members have been sworn in, they're doing...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County commissioners, school board members sworn in
Sarasota County’s newest commissioners took office Tuesday in swearing-in ceremonies. Mark Smith in District 2 and Joe Neunder in District 4 took oaths of office and joined their three new colleagues. Both Republicans, they won their seats earlier this month in single-member district voting. Smith replaces Christian Ziegler, who...
WINKNEWS.com
Map shows the deadliest points of Ian in Lee County
Lee County saw 61 people die because of Hurricane Ian’s wrath in September. Southwest Florida’s community is working hard to pick itself up, but the lives lost will never be forgotten. Many of the individuals who died were concentrated in an area of Fort Myers Beach. On foot,...
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: November 24
Becky Edwards captured this cow posing for a quick picture off Sawyer Loop in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23...
luxury-houses.net
A One of A Kind Estate Sited on One of The Most Beautiful Deepwater Basins in Sarasota Florida Hits The Market for $10 Million
799 Freeling Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 799 Freeling Drive, Sarasota, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate situated on one of the most desirable streets on Bay Island at the north end of Siesta Key just minutes from the Gulf of Mexico with no fixed bridges. This Home in Sarasota offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 799 Freeling Drive, please contact Michelle Ward (Phone: Preferred Shore) at Preferred Shore for full support and perfect service.
