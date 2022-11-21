Read full article on original website
When is it time to throw Thanksgiving leftovers away?
NEW ORLEANS — By now everyone’s belly’s should be filled with Turkey and Thanksgiving favorites and there’s nothing better than having leftovers to eat the next day, but when is it time to throw those leftovers away?. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: The USDA says to refrigerate...
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
Remembering the Upstairs Lounge fire
NEW ORLEANS — Memorials continue to grow for victims in this weekend’s deadly shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ bar, in Colorado Springs. “I lost two friends who worked at Q,” Mary Schuler said. “That is horrible. All of my friends are grieving.”. Five people...
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies
BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Local restaurant opens its doors for those wanting to eat out on Thanksgiving
NEW ORLEANS — Imagine all the great things about Thanksgiving like the delicious food and the quality time with family, but without all the hassle. No standing in the kitchen for hours cooking and no clean up afterward. Some people have opted for just that, as they’ve decided to go to a restaurant on Thanksgiving instead of cooking at home.
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you
NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
'This can't be happening' | Family loses dream home in New Orleans fire
NEW ORLEANS — Two years ago, Christina Edwards bought what she calls her New Orleans dream house. “This was obviously a deck. This was kind of a patio area,” Edwards said, pointing to the home. “This is the apartment side that I rent out and then me and the kids live on the other side.”
Thousands of families spend Thanksgiving Day at the Fair Grounds
NEW ORLEANS — Thanksgiving at the Fair Grounds is steeped in tradition. This year is special because it's the first Thanksgiving since the pandemic they've been able to open without any restrictions. Of course, since it's Turkey Day, food is top of mind, literally. One family we spoke with...
Man missing from Carnival Valor found alive in Gulf of Mexico
NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday. In a statement to WWL-TV, Carnival Cruise Line said that a man was reported missing around noon Thursday while the ship was on its way to Cozumel. The missing passenger was with his sister at a bar Wednesday evening and reportedly left around 11 p.m. to use the restroom. The man did not return to his stateroom that evening, and his sister reported him missing around noon.
Thanksgiving travelers - by the numbers
NEW ORLEANS — If you’re watching us from a family member’s house tonight – there’s a chance you’re one of the tens of millions of people who traveled for Thanksgiving. Holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic volume. Here’s a look. Whether by...
The Thibodaux Massacre left 60 dead, 135 years later their story is being told
THIBODAUX, La. — Just 135 years ago, roughly 60 Black men and women were killed in what is now known as the Thibodaux Massacre. Only eight of their names were read at this year's memorial. The majority of them are lost to history after their bodies were buried in an unmarked, mass grave after the shooting.
Rolling shootout ends on SUNO campus, prompts classes to end early
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University at New Orleans ended classes early on Wednesday afternoon after a shootout between two cars ended in a campus parking lot earlier in the day. According to a post on the university's verified Instagram account, the shooting happened around 10:55 a.m. in the Natural...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son
NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Woman shot and killed in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson. They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found...
Long-abandoned Lake Forest Towers back in business — here's how it happened
NEW ORLEANS — It took 14 years for an opportunity to meet inspiration at the old Lake Forest Towers in New Orleans East, but this year the long-abandoned building is back. Empty since Hurricane Katrina, the Lake Forest Towers is now Lake Forest Manor, an affordable housing development for senior citizens.
RTA adjusts streetcar and bus service due to Bayou Classic Parade
NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to the Streetcar and bus service due to the Bayou Classic. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will be making temporary service changes beginning at 7 am on Saturday, November 26. The temporarily adjusted service to several streetcar and bus routes...
Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District. When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
After losing their child, Metairie family hosts event to help others in need
NEW ORLEANS — A grieving family, that recently lost a child, has decided to put on a special Thanksgiving celebration of life to help other children still in the hospital. A Metairie family is resilient and positive in the face of a lot of heartache over the last year. And this holiday, they are giving thanks by thinking of others.
St. Aug and SUNO team up to offer scholarships to future police officers
NEW ORLEANS — Two schools are teaming up to support students and the city. Southern University at New Orleans and St. Augustine High School are partnering up as the university will offer at least two scholarships to students who want to pursue law enforcement. “By joining forces we are...
