When is it time to throw Thanksgiving leftovers away?

NEW ORLEANS — By now everyone’s belly’s should be filled with Turkey and Thanksgiving favorites and there’s nothing better than having leftovers to eat the next day, but when is it time to throw those leftovers away?. Remember the Two-Hour Rule: The USDA says to refrigerate...
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
Remembering the Upstairs Lounge fire

NEW ORLEANS — Memorials continue to grow for victims in this weekend’s deadly shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ bar, in Colorado Springs. “I lost two friends who worked at Q,” Mary Schuler said. “That is horrible. All of my friends are grieving.”. Five people...
Stacie Toups, the wife of Bridge City carjacking victim, unexpectedly dies

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July. Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.
Bayou Classic is back! Here is a list of events near you

NEW ORLEANS — Bayou Classic is back! The legendary game between Grambling State and Southern University will kick off at 1pm on Saturday. The bayou classic has been around since 19-74. Last year Grambling took home the trophy, but this year it's anyone's game. As always there will be a ton of fun things to do ahead of the kickoff.
Man missing from Carnival Valor found alive in Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS — A missing passenger who went overboard from the Carnival Valor sailing in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued from the water by the U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday. In a statement to WWL-TV, Carnival Cruise Line said that a man was reported missing around noon Thursday while the ship was on its way to Cozumel. The missing passenger was with his sister at a bar Wednesday evening and reportedly left around 11 p.m. to use the restroom. The man did not return to his stateroom that evening, and his sister reported him missing around noon.
Thanksgiving travelers - by the numbers

NEW ORLEANS — If you’re watching us from a family member’s house tonight – there’s a chance you’re one of the tens of millions of people who traveled for Thanksgiving. Holiday travel is almost back to pre-pandemic volume. Here’s a look. Whether by...
"They told me Jace was dead" - mother spends Thanksgiving remembering her son

NEW ORLEANS — November 24th, 2019, at 12:19am, 19-year-old Jace Scott was shot and killed at the Southern University of New Orleans campus. Nearly three years to the date of his anniversary, his mother Shanta Scott sat down with Eyewitness News, she remembered that night she got that call, saying, "The band director said, I think you need to get there because Jace has been shot.”
Woman shot and killed in New Orleans, police say

NEW ORLEANS — A woman was shot and killed in St. Claude Thursday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The NOPD said that the shooting happened at the 4100 block of North Robertson. They say they were informed of the shooting at around 7:57 p.m. and found...
RTA adjusts streetcar and bus service due to Bayou Classic Parade

NEW ORLEANS — Changes are coming to the Streetcar and bus service due to the Bayou Classic. The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announced it will be making temporary service changes beginning at 7 am on Saturday, November 26. The temporarily adjusted service to several streetcar and bus routes...
Two-alarm fire near Audubon Park displaces several residents

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department (NOFD) battled a two-alarm fire near Audubon Park Thursday morning. According to a release from NOFD, a call was received at 10:45 reporting a fire in the 600 block of Audubon Place. Upon arrival, firefighters saw a three-story structure with smoke emanating from the third floor.
Man shot dead in the Warehouse District, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the early morning hours on Friday in the Warehouse District. When responding officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim lying on the street in the 300 block of Julia Street, just blocks away from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
