Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
The Vikings Week 13 Game Could Be Flexed
We are into the stretch of the NFL season where games can be flexed from Sunday afternoon into the Sunday night slot. It almost happened with the Cowboys/Vikings game in Week 11, but ultimately, the NFL decided to flex the Chargers/Chiefs game into the spot since both Dallas and Minnesota have Thanksgiving games this week.
Colts try to turn tables on Steelers dominance in series
Jeff Saturday knows the score
Week 12 NFL Picks: The Sunday Picks
Vikings -2.5 (W) The Falcons have been a sneaky tough team all year, but the Commanders have found ways to win games that they likely wouldn’t have without Taylor Heinicke at QB. Additionally, Atlanta’s inability to stop the run may prove to be their downfall this weekend as Washington remains one of the more run-heavy offenses in the entire NFL.
Mike McDaniel November 25 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's media session at the Baptist Health Training Complex
The State of the Vikings: Week 12
This is Episode 167 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the state of the Vikings through 11 weeks. Particularly, the Cowboys mess, the upcoming Patriots, and the 8-2 record are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com....
Vikings Podcast: Thanksgiving Fun
The latest episode of Notes from the North – a humble Vikings podcast hosted by yours truly and Sam – spends a few minutes breaking down the win over the Patriots. Snagging the victory on Thanksgiving night pushed Minnesota to 9-2. Take a look at how Sam describes...
Questions Answered: Biggest Surprise, Drop after Loss to DAL, Thankful For..
Questions Answered: Biggest Surprise, Drop after Loss to DAL, Thankful For.. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 23rd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
Colts owner says Frank Reich firing wasn’t ‘personal,’ defends decision to hire Jeff Saturday
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that the firing of Frank Reich wasn't "personal" and defended his decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach.
Week 12 NFL Picks: The Thanksgiving Slate
Eagles -6.5 (L) Cowboys/Vikings O47.5 (L) The Bills just had to use Ford Field as a home stadium as six feet of snow dumped in Buffalo last weekend, and now they are the road team on Thanksgiving Day just four days later. It’s been a tough couple weeks for Buffalo as they’ve had to play the Vikings and then go through the tumultuous past week before playing the Browns.
Vikings 40-3 Letdown Against Dallas Still Eating You?
I’m still thinking about the way the Minnesota Vikings dazzled us in Buffalo, and then came home with a letdown, allowing the Cowboys drop a 40-3 bomb on the faith we had all (finally) given our now 8-2 heart-attack-inducing home team. How could they follow up such a gem with such a dud?
Tuesday Brings No Changes to the Vikings Week 12 Injury Report
Well, the Minnesota Vikings are running things back with the same injury report as Monday. Tuesday brought no changes to the Vikings Week 12 injury report as the same six players were listed with the same levels of participation:. CB Andrew Booth Jr.- DNP (knee) LT Christian Darrisaw- DNP (concussion)
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup
Questions Answered: Vikings-Patriots Prediction, Next Man up at CB, Playoff Matchup. The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 22nd edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses....
Two Vikings CBs Out for Week 12
The Minnesota Vikings released their final injury report ahead of their Thanksgiving game against the New England Patriots, and it appears their cornerback situation is as dire as we feared. There are two Vikings CBs out for Week 12: Andrew Booth Jr. and Akayleb Evans. Here’s the full list of Vikings injuries from Wednesday’s report:
Legendary Vikings Pass Rusher Named HOF Semifinalist for 3rd Time
As a former resident of the great state of Idaho, I have heard plenty of stories about the Idaho State football teams of the early 2000s. Typically, these stories came from older men drinking Coors Light on their porch. While there are always plenty of characters, the tales cannot be told without including one man in particular. This man is of course, the legendary Vikings pass rusher, Jared Allen.
purplePTSD.com
Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!https://purplePTSD.com
Comments / 0