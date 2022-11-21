ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to give thanks, but for those who are struggling, it can be difficult to know where their next meal will come from. This thanksgiving, Father Jim Sichko was out in the community doing what he does best: giving love and support. For...
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health can take on many forms and looks different for everyone. What depression might look like, what anxiety might look like and what other common mental health struggles may look like, not only in adults but also children. Leila Salisbury is the executive director of...
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
Some in EKY still homeless as flood recovery efforts continue

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly four months since a flood devastated Eastern Kentucky. With Thanksgiving just days away, some people are still homeless, while others are moving into new homes. In the Buckhorn community, there’s been a lot of improvements since the flooding in July, but...
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee. A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health. Alvarado has decades of experience as an...
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
