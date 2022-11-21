Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year. Many Kentuckians are traveling to be with friends, family and loved ones. Higher prices aren’t stopping people from traveling for the holidays this year. AAA predicts 700,000 Kentuckians will be traveling...
WKYT 27
Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
WKYT 27
Ky. Retail Federation explains why holiday food items are so expensive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have spent the past few days shopping for your Thanksgiving meal, you may have been shocked to see the bill at the end of your trip. Experts say many of our holiday meal staples are some of the most expensive items in stores right now.
WKYT 27
Mayor of Ky. town devastated by Dec. 2021 tornado hopes for more normal Christmas
MAYFIELD, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities across the commonwealth will begin putting up their Christmas trees and decorating for the holiday season this weekend. In Western Kentucky, communities like Dawson Springs and Mayfield are also getting ready for a grim anniversary. On December 10th and 11th of 2021, a deadly storm system moved through our state, destroying homes and lives.
WKYT 27
Father Jim Sichko tips Waffle House servers $100 dollars each
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today is a day to give thanks, but for those who are struggling, it can be difficult to know where their next meal will come from. This thanksgiving, Father Jim Sichko was out in the community doing what he does best: giving love and support. For...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources
WATCH | Lexington organization feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving. WATCH | Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. WATCH | Fleming Co. teen performing in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. WATCH | Kentuckians take to the roads and skies to be with loved ones on Thanksgiving. Updated: 8...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Nice Start To The Thanksgiving Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our weather continues to be absolutely gorgeous for holiday travelers across Kentucky and surrounding states. This nice weather is about to give way to two rounds of rain as we get deeper into that holiday weekend. I don’t have a lot of time, so let’s hit...
WKYT 27
Science behind mistletoe in Kentucky explained
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s that time of the year when you might find yourself underneath the mistletoe. turns out, the special plant could be growing right in your own backyard. Did you know what you are kissing under is actually called a Hemiparasite, meaning that it doesn’t...
WKYT 27
Ky. grief expert encourage people to take advantage of resources
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mental health can take on many forms and looks different for everyone. What depression might look like, what anxiety might look like and what other common mental health struggles may look like, not only in adults but also children. Leila Salisbury is the executive director of...
WKYT 27
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Just in time for the holiday season, The Salvation Army of Kentucky kicked off its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. Governor Andy Beshear declared December “Love Beyond Christmas” month. “This is the season of giving. A time where we live out our faith and...
WKYT 27
Some in EKY still homeless as flood recovery efforts continue
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been nearly four months since a flood devastated Eastern Kentucky. With Thanksgiving just days away, some people are still homeless, while others are moving into new homes. In the Buckhorn community, there’s been a lot of improvements since the flooding in July, but...
WKYT 27
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023. Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023. This will be more than ten years...
WKYT 27
Funeral arrangements for fmr. Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. announced
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. Brown passed away Tuesday at the age of 88. According to CNN, visitation will take place Tuesday, November 29, at the Kentucky Capitol rotunda where Brown will lie in state. His service will be 3 p.m. at the state Capitol building the following day.
WKYT 27
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state senator Ralph Alvarado is headed to a new job in Tennessee. A news release says Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has appointed Alvarado, who is also a physician, to be commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Public Health. Alvarado has decades of experience as an...
WKYT 27
Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky governor and businessman John Y. Brown, Jr. has died at the age of 88. Brown’s family released this statement about his passing:. Our Dad, John Y. Brown Jr., not only dreamed the impossible dream, he lived it until the very end. His positive attitude and zest for life was unrivaled and allowed him to beat the odds many times over. Every day was an exciting adventure for him. He was a true Kentucky original who beamed with pride for his home state and its people. He had many prominent accomplishments, but most of all he loved his family with all of his heart, and we in turn loved him with all of our hearts. We are heartbroken by his passing, but find comfort in what he wrote in one of his final days, “I have never been so happy.”
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
Comments / 0