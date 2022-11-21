TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.

