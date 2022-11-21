Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
Connecticut Native Meg Ryan Talks Career And Her Blockbuster Movie "When Harry Met Sally"Florence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Related
mycitizensnews.com
Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot
NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
trumbulltimes.com
After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones
TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
New Haven Independent
Alders Approve Plans For 256 New Apartments
Local legislators cleared the zoning path for 256 new mostly market-rent apartments to be built in Westville and Long Wharf. Alders took those votes Monday night during the latest regular bimonthly meeting of the full Board of Alders, which was held in-person in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
milfordmirror.com
Bridgeport landmark restaurant Testo's sold to developer
BRIDGEPORT — If the walls at Testo's could talk, they would have far more to share than recipes for red sauce, meatballs, linguine with clams and filet mignon in a cognac gravy. Democratic Town Chairman Mario Testa's well-known restaurant and banquet facility has for years been where Bridgeport's movers...
wiltonbulletin.com
Sally's Apizza opening new Fairfield restaurant on Dec. 1
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Sally's Apizza plans a Dec. 1 opening for its newest location in Fairfield, according to its social media posts. The new restaurant will open at 6 p.m. at 665 Commerce Drive, in the space formerly home to Barbacoa Smoke House.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Housing Workshop IDs Rent Help Hurdles
(Updated with response from city) Camila Guiza-Chavez asked a roomful of women — mostly refugees, many facing housing insecurity — if anyone had applied for the city’s new federally funded, pandemic-era housing assistance programs. “No,” was the unanimous reply. Then she asked if anyone in the...
New Haven Independent
Demo Of Former SHW Casting Co. Building In Ansonia Slated For Next Week
ANSONIA — Demolition to the former SHW Casting Co. building downtown is expected to get underway next week due to a partial roof collapse, which city officials have deemed a public safety hazard. According to Ansonia Corporation Counsel John Marini, a portion of the roof at the property at...
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: House Fire
2022-11-24@5:20pm–#Ansonia CT– #ctfire– Another structure fire, this time on Wesley Street for a reported structure fire.
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in Thanksgiving Drive-By Shooting in New Haven
At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Thanksgiving. This all unfolded in the Elm City during the afternoon hours near the corner of Read and Newhall Streets. Officials categorized this incident as a drive-by shooting, though it is unclear how many people were injured,...
New Haven Independent
Miller-Ward Sponsors Winter Clothing Drive
SEYMOUR — The Miller-Ward Funeral Home will be sponsoring a New Warm Winter Blanket, Gloves And Scarf Drive. The drive will benefit The Salvation Army(Ansonia, CT) and The St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Shop(Derby,CT). Please drop off New Blankets, Gloves and Scarves for Adults and Children from Monday, Nov. 28...
Hamden bar feeds veterans for Thanksgiving
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Steve Boddie prepared so much food this Thanksgiving, that he needed to cook at home because his kitchen at Tavern By The Hall is too small. “We’ve got five turkeys, we have two hams, sides, macaroni and cheese, corn, dirty rice,” said Boddie, who owns the bar in Hamden. And the […]
New Haven Independent
Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever
A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
KSLTV
Police investigate cats turning up dead in Connecticut neighborhood
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Cats have been turning up dead in a Waterbury neighborhood and advocates say it’s clear they’ve been beaten. Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who’s been caring for one of the victim cats. “I’m going to start crying,” said Lisa Syr....
mycitizensnews.com
Police blotter for Nov. 24
JOSEPH LEVINE, 31, 39 Horton Hill Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Oct. 31. SANJIT FONG, 26, 114 Main St., East Haven, improper use – marker/license/registration, illegal operation of motor vehicle without minimum insurance, operate/parks unregistered motor vehicle, Oct. 31. JENNIFER CARD, 37, 35 Rough Wing Road, Naugatuck, disorderly conduct, Nov....
One wounded in New Haven shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – One person was injured in a shooting on Thursday afternoon in New Haven, according to police. The shooting occurred near Newhall Street and Reed Street, officials said. Man in critical condition after Waterbury shooting The focus of the investigation appeared to be on a brown SUV with bullet holes. Police […]
New Haven Independent
The Valley Indy Holiday Events Guide
With the 2022 holiday season upon us, here’s a list of festive happenings and events geared to make our lives a bit more merry and bright. This is a partial list of things we found on social media. If you’re aware of a community event, email [email protected] and we will add to the list.
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
Comments / 1