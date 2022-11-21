Police conducting death investigation on Richmond Ave in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now conducting a death investigation in Portsmouth Monday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in around 9:20 a.m. in 1100 block of Richmond Avenue. There is still very limited information, however, police say the victim appears to be an adult man.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

