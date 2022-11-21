ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Trainer for Steph Curry and LeBron Charged With Drugging and Raping a Woman

A basketball trainer who’s worked with NBA stars including Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James is facing criminal charges after cops arrested him for allegedly drugging and raping a woman he met on a dating app in Massachusetts.On Tuesday, Robert McClanaghan pleaded not guilty to rape and drugging for intercourse at a hearing in Boston. He was released on $30,000 bail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport, and wear a GPS tracking device.After the proceeding, prosecutors released more details on the disturbing allegations: McClanaghan was captured on surveillance footage sprinkling something into the...
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him

The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
Yardbarker

LeBron James lookalike on Cameroon at World Cup goes viral

LeBron James’ secret moonlight identity may have just been exposed. In World Cup action on Thursday, Cameroon faced Switzerland in their Group G opening match. During the contest, a player for Cameroon who looked suspiciously like the Los Angeles Lakers star James went viral. Twitter user @LakeShowYo pointed out the uncanny resemblance.
NOLA.com

Pelicans' CJ McCollum placed in NBA health and safety protocols

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss Friday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thursday, McCollum was placed in the NBA health and safety protocols. McCollum did not play in Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs with what the team said was a non-COVID illness. McCollum’s status less than 24 hours later indicates that he has registered a positive test.
Deadspin

Come home, Kevin Durant

The NBA’s greatest epics have been built around a meteoric star crash landing in a small market, galvanizing the city around their greatness in hopes of delivering glory. Think LeBron James in Cleveland, Dirk Nowitzki in Dallas, Tim Duncan in San Antonio, Isiah Thomas in Detroit, Hakeem Olajuwon in Houston, Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, and Bill Walton in Portland. Kevin Durant deserves to be on that list. But he would be the only one unable to bring a championship to the city that drafted him. Only James can relate to the acrimonious divorce both sides felt when he left in 2016.
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Gordon Hayward And Mason Plumlee

The Los Angeles Lakers are showing a better face in the past couple of games, but many fans still think that their current roster isn't good enough to compete for a championship. With LeBron James sidelined, the team won a couple of games, but they still need something to compete for more.
InsideHook

InsideHook

