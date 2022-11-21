ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

“Give us our roses while we’re here”: Virginia trans activists call for action in wake of Colorado mass shooting

By Jakob Cordes
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfVqw_0jIieOdq00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A little over two dozen people gathered in the shadow of Richmond’s Capitol Bell Tower Sunday afternoon, bearing placards that read “Give Us Our Roses While We are Still Here.”

The activists and community members were gathered for the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and in the wake of a mass shooting in Colorado targeting LGBT people , the event took on another dimension.

A.P. Hill descendants object decision to move statue to Black History Museum

“As much as I love the fact that we have a time to take care of our dead, to take care of our mourning — to be a culture of mourning,” said Aurora Higgs. “I often feel the frustration of thinking, ‘I mean, it’s a little late though.'”

Higgs is a Richmond-based scholar and activist, and during her address to the crowd, she read the poem ‘ won’t you celebrate with me ‘ by Lucille Clifton. The bittersweet tone of the poem was echoed by Bo Belotti, head of the Virginia chapter of the Trans Radical Activist Network, who helped organize the event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T2s2_0jIieOdq00
Aurora Higgs speaks at the Trans Day of Remembrance gathering in Richmond’s Capitol Square. (Photo: Jakob Cordes/WRIC)

“Transgender Day of Remembrance began in 1998 to kind of honor trans folks we’ve lost because of transphobic violence,” they said. “I think a lot of times life for trans people feels like tragedy after tragedy, and it’s really unfortunate because so much of what allies come and commemorate with us is pride, is joy, is celebration.”

Less than 24 hours earlier, 5 people were killed and 18 wounded in a mass shooting at a gay bar in Colorado Springs — a massacre that was only halted when those in the bar managed to subdue the gunman before police arrived .

Belotti said that the shooting shouldn’t be seen as an isolated incident, but as the natural extension of anti-trans legislation being signed into law across the country.

“I think they’re so deeply connected,” they said. “In a lot of ways our legislative priorities shape the violence and what we see as socially acceptable. In this case, when we see people saying drag shows should be illegal, we’re also seeing people say drag performers are groomers — and therefore need to have violence done onto them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XLeMH_0jIieOdq00
Bo Belotti, an organizer with the Virginia chapter of the Trans Radical Activist Network, speaks at the Trans Day of Remembrance gathering in Richmond’s Capitol Square. (Photo: Jakob Cordes/WRIC)

In Virginia, bills restricting trans students from participating in school sports and banning transition for anyone under the age of 18 have recently been floated for the General Assembly’s upcoming January session.

Higgs said the specter of violence — which disproportionately affects trans women of color — weighs on her.

“I often operate in the day-to-day as if there is an invisible ticking clock that no one else hears but me,” she said. “And that creates a lot of anxiety.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Still, they emphasized that mourning those lost was only part of the reason they gathered.

“Today we want to make sure we created a space to hold that grief, hold that mourning,” said Bri, a disability and trans rights organizer. “But also do a call to action to know that there are still people here that need our help.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 28

Angel
3d ago

Gimme a break. Shootings are horrific no matter who is involved. There are laws against harassment, assault and murder. Enough with the whining about needing special treatment.

Reply(6)
17
Angel
3d ago

And I'm not going to support exposing kids to drag queen stripper shows or gender theory indoctrination no matter what narratives you push.

Reply(6)
17
Dingus McGee
3d ago

I wonder how many of these people are actually in transition. When will the surgery take place to finish their transition from one physical to the other. I mean, if he dresses like a woman and is in a relationship with a man isn't he actually gay?

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Virginia Mercury

After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda

Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources.  While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Biden mourns victims in Virginia Walmart shooting

“Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings,” Biden said in a statement. “But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more  tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.”
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginia Mercury

Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief?

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin and California Democrats could hardly be further apart politically; however, their diagnoses of what is wrong with America’s housing market sound uncannily similar: Excessive regulation has hindered new housing construction, driving up home prices to the point of hurting the broader economy.  After a string of big legislative wins in Sacramento […] The post Governor Glenn Youngkin, YIMBY-in-chief? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy