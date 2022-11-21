Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan confirm their reunion - after she graced Tatler’s Little Black Book of eligible singletons

Read full article on original website
tatler.com
Tatler cover star and reigning Bridgerton queen Golda Rosheuvel lights up Claridge’s x Jimmy Choo Christmas tree unveiling with Emilia Boateng and the Spencer sisters
There were two objects of fascination at the annual Claridge’s Christmas Tree unveiling on Wednesday night, which saw the great and good of London tap-tap-tapping across the hotel’s iconic marble checkerboard floor: Sandra Choi for Jimmy Choos’s ‘Diamond’ tree - the reason for the soirée - and the gospel choir that serenaded guests upstairs.
tatler.com
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco to become a grandmother for the first time as her son Louis Ducruet announces his wife is pregnant
Princess Stéphanie of Monaco will become a grandmother for the first time after her son Louis Ducruet announced he is expecting a child with his wife, Marie Chevallier. The couple, both 29, shared the news on Wednesday by posting a sweet photo of them with their dog, who was wearing a bandana emblazoned with ‘soon to big big brother’. ‘An adventure is about to begin,’ the couple added in the caption.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
tatler.com
History of the state banquet tiaras: from the Queen Consort’s sparkling sapphires to the Princess of Wales’s favourite piece
The South African state visit kicked off yesterday with all the pomp and ceremony one might expect. The Prince and Princess of Wales officially welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa to the UK before accompanying him to Horse Guards Parade, where their welcome was echoed by King Charles III and the Queen Consort. After a busy schedule of engagements that included a visit to Westminster Abbey and lunch at Buckingham Palace, the day was topped off with a lavish state banquet. The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales and Countess of Wessex all twinkled in priceless tiaras. Here, Tatler looks at their fascinating histories…
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
tatler.com
Mystery of Elizabeth Taylor’s lost Christian Dior Oscars dress is solved after being found in a London suitcase
The gown worn when an actress wins her first Academy Award is undoubtedly a prized possession; one would imagine it is kept under lock and key, or maybe even placed in a case and on display. But not so for the waist-cinching Christian Dior dress Elizabeth Taylor donned when she...
This 5-in-1 Styling Treatment From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Haircare Line ‘Smooths & Volumizes’ Strands — Get It on Sale Now
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Aniston’s hair has been an icon for decades now, and any tip or trick we can take to get our strands looking as superior as hers is welcomed. Thankfully, the actress is extremely vocal about the products she loves using in her daily routines. Living Proof is one brand she turns to for shockingly affordable healthy, and voluminous strands. The haircare brand provides inexpensive products with luxurious results, and right now, you can save even more money on a...
tatler.com
Who is Marmaduke Hussey? The life of the late BBC baron married to the Queen’s lady-in-waiting, Susan, as he appears in The Crown
The Crown Season 5 has shocked viewers with its portrayal of the now notorious Panorama interview between the late Diana, Princess of Wales and Martin Bashir, which was originally broadcast in November 1995. It depicts the deceitful methods Bashir used to secure the career-defining interview, and the decision-making processes of those around him.
tatler.com
Don’t miss this second chance to see Lynette Yiadom-Boakye’s ‘wonderful’ Tate Britain show, Fly in League with the Night
For anyone who missed it before it was cut short by the lockdown back in 2020, there is a. second chance to see Tate Britain’s wonderful show of the talented figurative painter. Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Fly in League with the Night. Most Popular. I first came across Lynette about 20...
tatler.com
All that glitters: Fashionistas, film starlets and the art world toast Bulgari’s Serpenti Metamorphosis arrival at the Saatchi Gallery
Fashionistas, film starlets and leading lights of the art world descended on the Saatchi Gallery last night to toast the opening of Bulgari’s Serpenti Metamorphosis, a mind-bending, immersive exhibition born from the collaboration with Refik Anadol. Elegant in cocktail attire (and glittering in jewels) guests including Sabrina Elba and...
tatler.com
A Trumptastic mansion to make Louis XVI proud: the Euro-riche status symbols inside Ivana’s New York townhouse, on the market for $26 million
The real love of the late Ivana Trump’s life was the East 64th Street mansion she purchased for $2.5m in 1992, as she finalised her divorce from the man she coined The Donald. In her 72 years, the yet-to-be president came and went, and so did a litany of lithe Italian husbands, lovers and companions. Men? Replaceable, clearly. But she would not, until the day she died, let go of that property, with its murals and chandeliers and marble. Some even say it killed her: she was found unresponsive lying at the foot of its staircase this July, one last cup of coffee spilled by her side. Friends had begged her to move, citing the ‘treacherous’ flights as a danger to her life - but for Ivana it was always East 64th Street or bust.
tatler.com
Queen Letizia of Spain is red hot in Hugo Boss leather trousers for Barcelona outing
Queen Letizia of Spain proved she is one of the most stylish Euro monarchs yesterday when she stepped out for an engagement in a pair of cropped red Hugo Boss leather trousers. While the Princess of Wales and the Countess of Wessex rely on respectable fail-safes like Emilia Wickstead coatdresses...
tatler.com
Time to Czech in: Tatler gets lost in the magic of the Four Seasons Hotel Prague on its 20th anniversary
Model Daniela Pestova, Prince William Lobkowicz, tennis star Dominika Cibulkova and fashion designer Tatiana Kovarikova were among the great and the good of Prague who walked the red carpet at the Rudolfinum Music Hall for a special concert by the Czech Philharmonic Chamber Orchestra. The theme was Eternal Love, with music by Mozart, Dvorak, Chopin and Mendelssohn. And the occasion? A celebration to mark the 20th anniversary of Four Seasons Hotel Prague – a hotel with a super-charged romantic view across the river to the hill-top castle and a reputation as the place to see and be seen during the city’s famous film and music festivals.
tatler.com
Princess Beatrice pays tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh at star-studded charity awards
The late Queen and Prince Philip were known to be doting grandparents and great-grandparents, so it’s little wonder their descendants are continuing to honour their legacies. This week, Princess Beatrice attended the glitzy Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London where she presented an award that paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, to Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins.
tatler.com
Windsor Castle, where the Queen spent some of her final days, is decorated for first Christmas since her death in poignant scenes
Christmas has arrived at Windsor Castle, only this year it will be a particularly poignant festive season as it is the first since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Royal aides have been busy decking the halls, decorating Christmas trees and stringing garlands in the State Apartments in a tradition that allows for members of the public to come and soak up the magic. The display will be open until 2 January, giving royal watchers weeks to visit.
