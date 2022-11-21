ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

plattecountycitizen.com

Platte County student earns perfect score on ACT test

Alex Beeman is a talented Platte County High School student who believes that discipline is an important element for success in school. Her commitment to her studies paid off recently when she found out she scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test. About a month before the test she...
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

3rd student sues St. Thomas Aquinas in teacher taping case

A third student has sued St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park in connection to a former teacher charged with secretly videotaping students undressing at the school. Three students have now filed civil suits against Heidesch and St. Thomas Aquinas, including the latest filed Friday, Nov. 18, in Johnson County District Court.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return

The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale

Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best

Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department

Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
KANSAS CITY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Raven Book Store to celebrate Small Business Saturday with local author signings

In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Raven Book Store will host an all-day event that includes five local authors who will be signing their books for fans. Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized day dedicated to supporting small and locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season. Featured...
247Sports

How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis

After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
RALEIGH, NC

