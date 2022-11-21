Read full article on original website
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
plattecountycitizen.com
Platte County student earns perfect score on ACT test
Alex Beeman is a talented Platte County High School student who believes that discipline is an important element for success in school. Her commitment to her studies paid off recently when she found out she scored a perfect 36 on the ACT test. About a month before the test she...
bluevalleypost.com
3rd student sues St. Thomas Aquinas in teacher taping case
A third student has sued St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Overland Park in connection to a former teacher charged with secretly videotaping students undressing at the school. Three students have now filed civil suits against Heidesch and St. Thomas Aquinas, including the latest filed Friday, Nov. 18, in Johnson County District Court.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return
The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
New leadership brings changes to The Wheel Barrel in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A popular Topeka sandwich shop and bar has announced a change in leadership starting next year. Jon Bohlander, owner of The Wheel Barrel in the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO), tells 27 News Pedro Concepcion has signed on as their new managing partner. Bohlander, who opened The Wheel Barrel more than six […]
WIBW
Family finds extra reasons to give thanks after son’s sprained ankle leads to 36-day hospital stay
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Timmy Hovestadt loves video games, but the 11-year-old would much rather be on the move. “He’s very active,” his dad, Timm Hovestadt, said. “He’s always wanting to do something, always running around playing, whether it’s playing catch outside or just riding his bike.”
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months
A temporary homeless camp set up by the city of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.
lawrencekstimes.com
kcur.org
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
garnett-ks.com
Hobo camp finally earns Lawrence, Kansas, a place among nation’s top Lefty Towns
Lawrence’s new tourism development project – a hobo jungle on the north bank of the Kaw River just west of the Mass/Vermont Street bridges – is drawing lots of statewide attention and is finally rounding out the city’s decades-long quest for stature among the nation’s most Liberal enclaves.
lawrencekstimes.com
Annual downtown Lawrence Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue set for this weekend
Post last updated at 12:21 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23:. The annual downtown Holiday Lighting Ceremony and Santa Rescue will be back for another year, set for this Friday. The ceremony will begin with a countdown leading up to Mayor Courtney Shipley and Hank Booth illuminating the holiday lights downtown, according to eXplore Lawrence’s website.
lawrencekstimes.com
Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale
Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
Dick Nearly Sets Record as Kansas Closes Out 80-74 Win Over NC State
Dick's hot start and the Jayhawks' stout defense held off a scrappy Wolfpack team.
Overland Park pediatrician offers advice to parents as flu, RSV cases spike
According to a recent report from Children's Mercy Hospital, with RSV cases on the rise, the flu is spiking even higher in children this holiday season.
bluevalleypost.com
3 Overland Park rehab hospitals listed among Kansas’ best
Three of Kansas’s best physical rehabilitation centers can be found in Overland Park, according to new rankings from Newsweek. Catch up quick: The magazine’s rankings, based in part on the results of a survey of more than 4,400 physical rehab experts, put three local rehab centers in the top four in Kansas. They include:
kcur.org
Deeper than Golubski: A culture of corruption defined the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department
Chapter 6: Untouchable. Residents of Kansas City, Kansas, had been sounding alarms about detective Roger Golubski and corruption in the police department for decades. But city leaders did nothing, and Golubski retired in peace while the families of his victims mourned. It wasn’t until a year after KCUR started working on this podcast that the FBI finally arrested Golubski — on just a fraction of his alleged crimes. What does justice even look like after all this time?
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
lawrencekstimes.com
Raven Book Store to celebrate Small Business Saturday with local author signings
In celebration of Small Business Saturday, the Raven Book Store will host an all-day event that includes five local authors who will be signing their books for fans. Small Business Saturday is a nationally recognized day dedicated to supporting small and locally owned businesses, especially during the holiday season. Featured...
How to Watch: NC State vs. No. 3 Kansas in 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis
After a 4-0 start to the season, NC State heads to the Battle 4 Atlantis with a handful of opportunities to prove itself on the national stage and grow as a team. There's no bigger test in the Bahamas than facing defending National Champions and No. 3 Kansas in the quarterfinals, which will be the start of the entire slate on Wednesday afternoon.
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
