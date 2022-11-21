Read full article on original website
4 Trader Joe’s Wines You Should Buy For Thanksgiving Now—They Won't Stay In Stock For Long!
After the big Turkey Day meal is devoured, what better way to unwind and relax than with the help of a tasty, seasonal wine? We rounded up four fan-favorite wines from Trader Joe’s that pair well with autumnal, turkey-based dishes, classic sides like mashed potatoes and stuffing, and other drinks that can be a great addition to any fall dessert (and that can impress your family and friends this Thanksgiving!)
What Booze Should You Pair With Your Thanksgiving Meal?
Forget the wine — well, wait, bring wine — but you can really impress the Thanksgiving crowd by bringing out something a little stronger when it comes to drinks. Such as spirits. Whiskey, rum, brandy, mezcal, amaro and more can be paired just as easily and impressively with...
Thrillist
The Best Natural Wines You Should Drink This Winter
The holidays call for an endless exchange of wine bottles. Off they go in totes everywhere, en route to festive gatherings and back again to get regifted. It doesn’t mean, however, that we can’t make more conscious decisions about the wines we’re choosing. This year, we’re looking out for funky flavors that are friendly to the environment, too. With the help of Laura Marchetti, owner of Riverview Wine & Spirits in Jersey City, NJ, we’ve compiled a list of winter-forward natural wines for all your merry-making needs.
winemag.com
Grogs and Nogs: 10 Fortified Wine Cocktails Perfect for Holidays
“With one bottle of fortified wine, I can make a hundred different cocktails,” declares Neal Bodenheimer, proprietor of Cure and other New Orleans bars. What is it about fortified wine that lends itself to mixing festive cocktails? It’s the tremendous range of flavor—from nutty and light (think dry Sherries and blanc vermouths) to bold red fruit (ruby Port) or richer, dried fruit and cocoa tones (Madeira, oloroso and PX Sherry). But these bottles also provide versatility, complexity and, yes, an opportunity to lighten the amount of alcohol in even the stiffest drinks. No wonder so many bartenders find inspiration here.
studyfinds.org
Best Rye Whiskeys for 2023: Top 5 Bottles Recommended By Expert Websites
Containing at least 51 percent rye and aged in newly charred oak barrels, rye is a favorite among whiskey aficionados. To be called rye whiskey, the liquor has to be produced exclusively in the U.S, and the best rye whiskeys often have a lighter body finish, but never lack their iconic spice and boldness.
Beefeater Just Dropped a New Ultra-Premium Gin
In a world awash with high-end whiskey, tequila and rum, it seems like there hasn’t been much attention paid to premium gin as of late. But that might be about to change with the launch of Beefeater Crown Jewel, the most premium expression of this London dry gin. Beefeater is currently owned by French company Pernod Ricard, but this classic London dry gin is actually distilled in the city of London (“London dry” is a designation of style and can be produced anywhere). The brand has released a high-end expression prior to the new Crown Jewel, the wine cask-aged Burrough’s Reserve...
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Alton Brown’s Spicy Ginger Ale Concentrate is Perfect For Holiday Cocktails and Mocktails
If serving up some spirited cocktails holiday this season is your plan, celebrity chef Alton Brown has the perfect ingredients.
11 wines to gift and celebrate with this holiday season
When you show up to a holiday party with a bottle of wine, sometimes there’s uncertainty about whether or not it should be opened right away. Here’s a list of suggested bottles—across the spectrum in palate, hue, and price point—that can be opened and enjoyed right now or you can keep in the cellar a little longer.
Turducken Croquettes Weren’t at the First Thanksgiving, But They Should’ve Been
Speaking to The New York Times in 2012, self-proclaimed turducken inventor Paul Prudhomme took credit for coming up with the concept of combining a boned chicken, a boned duck and a boned turkey into a single stuffed-and-roasted entity. But he would not share the name of the Wyoming lodge where the dish was first made or why he created it.
You Could Get Paid $30,000 to Move to This Italian Town
Known as the “city of green gold” for its many olive groves (green) which yield premium extra virgin olive oil (gold), Presicce is a tranquil and picturesque town located in the Apulia region of southeast Italy near the Ionian Sea. It’s chock-full of history and stunning architecture but, surprisingly, few residents.
winemag.com
How to Store Wine Properly, and Why It Matters
Okay, so you bought a bottle of wine. Now what? Unless you plan to pop it open ASAP, wine needs to be stored properly. Wine storage can mean a few different things, depending on the type of wine and who you are as a drinker. Whether you’re new to wine or looking to start an age-worthy collection, here’s everything you need to know about storing your bottles, starting with why we care about it in the first place.
South American Wines Now Rival the Best Napa Vintages. Here Are 3 to Start With.
Many collectors think of Argentina as the home of well-priced Malbec and Chile as a source of easy-drinking, value-driven wines both white and red. Which isn’t wrong—just don’t overlook the exceptional, cellar-worthy vintages coming out of both countries. Today, top vintners in Argentina and Chile are crafting single-vineyard and small-plot wines that rival the best from Napa or Bordeaux: Argentina’s Achaval Ferrer, Viña Cobos, Alta Vista, Bodega Chacra and Cheval des Andes represent some of the finest from the east side of the Andes, while in Chile, standouts include Montes Folly and Purple Angel, Clos Apalta, Le Dix and Don...
Meet the World’s First “Ultimate Drink Master”
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Drink Masters, a new cocktail competition that debuted on Netflix early in November. All the episodes debuted at once, so you’re unlikely to be surprised at the end, but the series is definitely worth watching whether you know the final result or not.
winemag.com
Life In Balance: Bellissima’s New Zero Sugar Still Wines
With Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wines and Prosecco, created in partnership with supermodel, actress, and activist Christie Brinkley, wine lovers never have to compromise on quality when looking for a sparkling wine that fits into a balanced lifestyle. With Bellissima’s new Zero Sugar Still Wines, wine lovers now have even more ways to pair all of life’s memorable moments with Bellissima’s carefully crafted wines.
This Recipe for Half-Smoke Pups Should Be Your Post-Turkey Go-To
A half-smoke isn’t just a staple of any hot dog cart in Washington — and the official dog of the Nats. The smoked pork-beef hybrid is also chef Andrew Markert’s go-to. The Fight Club chef first encountered them at Ben’s Chili Bowl. “My buddy Alex, who was my co-worker at Citronelle, was a regular there,” says Markert. “I remember he just waved at the line and they said ‘Yo, Alex, what do you need?’ He just said ‘two with chips.’”
5 Sommelier-Approved Texas Wines to Drink During the Holidays
There are only 273 master sommeliers in the world. The designation is famously difficult to obtain, taking years of training and still sporting an anemic pass rate of less than 10 percent. Steven McDonald is one of this select group, earning his MS in 2018. He moved to Houston from New York in 2011 to work at Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, and he currently serves as the executive wine director, overseeing the group’s three locations and the massive Wine Spectator Grand Award-winning wine list that tops 5,000 bottles.
Everywhere Dallas Chef Braden Wages Eats and Drinks on His Days Off
Malai Kitchen opened in Dallas’s West Village neighborhood in 2011, and today counts four DFW locations under its banner. Led by husband-and-wife team Braden and Yasmin Wages, the concept was inspired by the couple’s extensive travels through Thailand and Vietnam. That means dishes like xiu mai, pad thai, flavor-packed curries and a wok-fried whole branzino. It also means six Asian-style beers brewed in-house at the Southlake location’s nano brewery, which isn’t something you see everyday.
What Is an Aperol Spritz and How Do You Make It?
If you’ve been watching HBO’s White Lotus, based in Sicily, you’ve surely noticed a certain bright, orange cocktail. Many of the characters have been sipping this poolside drink and on the beach, overlooking the gorgeous Sicilian landscape. What is this drink, served in a huge wine glass on ice? It’s called an Aperol Spritz. Regardless of your proximity to a pool, you should make this bright and sunny cocktail at home.
Punch
The Wine Flaw of Our Times
Variably described as tasting like "corn nuts," "puppy's breath" and "vomit," mouse has become a fixture of natural wine culture as pervasive as it is misunderstood. It was 2015 and I was tasting wine at a store that no longer exists, staring in puzzlement at a glass of something cloudy and orangish from Chile. It was my first time tasting natural wine’s bacterial infection du jour, a mysterious, microbial kraken lurking within countless carbonic reds in clear glass bottles with hand-drawn labels.
